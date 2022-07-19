List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Murphy Tractor & Equipment Breaks Ground in Rossford, Ohio

Tue July 19, 2022 - Midwest Edition #15
CEG


Murphy Tractor & Equipment held a groundbreaking ceremony on June 22 to celebrate the commencement of construction on the dealership's new Rossford (Toledo), Ohio, facility. Murphy Tractor & Equipment personnel were joined by representatives of Freemont, Ohio-based Mosser Construction, general contractor of the project; factory representatives of John Deere, NPK and Werk-Brau; and local, city and county officials to commemorate the event.

Located at 9400 Bass Pro Blvd., the 12.5-acre site will feature a 30,000-sq.-ft. pre-engineered building that will include a sales area, showroom, parts warehouse and large service center with eight high bays for general equipment service. All bays will have access to an overhead crane for safe and efficient maintenance and repairs. All exterior hard surfaces will be concrete, resulting in more than 3.5 acres of new pavement.

With an anticipated project completion in March 2023, the new dealership will carry the John Deere line of new and used compact and construction equipment. Currently located in Perrysburg, Ohio, the branch, which serves northwestern Ohio, has developed a strong market position, driving the need for increased capabilities to serve its clients.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., and founded in 1982, Murphy Tractor & Equipment is one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealerships. The company maintains 31 branch locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Along with John Deere construction equipment, the company also offers equipment from ALLU, Diamond Mowers, Eager Beaver Trailers, Harlo, Hitachi, NPK Hydraulic Tools, Peterson Pacific, Rockland Manufacturing, Road Hog, Sakai, Sennebogen, Werk-Brau and others at most of its Ohio locations. CEG

(L-R): The Murphy Tractor & Equipment Toledo branch team, Tyler Rhoades, Tom Wood, Marc Tackett, Cory Wagner, John Fork, Tim Johnson, Joe Buehler, Steve Petteys, Rob Taylor, Ryan Heckel, Lane Charneskey and Randy McCabe, branch manager, were on hand for the ground-breaking ceremony. (CEG photo)
Bill Buckles (L), president of Murphy Tractor & Equipment, and city of Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III addressed the group. (CEG photo)
Brian Geffe, Mosser Construction president and CEO, spoke of the company’s relationship with Murphy Tractor & Equipment in opening comments during the groundbreaking ceremony. (CEG photo)
The groundbreaking ceremony for Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s new Rossford, Ohio, branch took place June 22. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Randy McCabe, branch manager of Murphy Tractor & Equipment Toledo, was joined by Bill Buckles, president of Murphy Tractor & Equipment, and Brian Geffe, Mosser Construction president and CEO, at the event. (CEG photo)
Mosser Construction crews conduct site prep work during the groundbreaking ceremony. (CEG photo)
(L-R): John Deere factory representatives Jim Plourde and Piotr Lizak; NPK Construction Equipment’s Ken Skala; and Werk-Brau’s Dale DeWeese and Neil Recker joined the Murphy Tractor & Equipment team for the ceremony. (CEG photo)




