(L-R) are Jeremy Taylor, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company regional director; Ken Skala, NPK Construction Equipment district manager; Mike Tube, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company regional product support; Erik Vichill, regional sales manager of Murphy Tractor & Equipment; and Bill Buckles, president of Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company.

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company has received the NPK Construction Equipment Award of Excellence/North America and has been named a Top 10 Dealer of 2021.

The award was recently presented by NPK Construction Equipment's Ken Skala to Jeremy Taylor, Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company regional director; Mike Tube, regional product support; Erik Vichill, regional sales manager; and Bill Buckles, president.

"The NPK family has forged a deep relationship over the past decade with Murphy Tractor & Equipment's Midwest group due to the dealership's total commitment to the NPK product lineup. In fact, the dealership has received the top NPK 10 dealer award several times in the past," said Skala. "When you have total buy in from the top down it makes for a strong bond between the two organizations. This is especially true when customer support and a focus on customer needs is the foundation."

Established in 1982 and headquartered in Wichita, Kan., the company has 32 locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania. As well as earning the NPK Top 10 Dealer award, Murphy Tractor & Equipment is one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealerships.

Today's top stories