Murphy Tractor & Equipment Hosts Holiday Open Houses

Wed January 08, 2020 - Midwest Edition #1
Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company welcomed Ohio-area contractors, municipal maintenance employees, farmers and landscape contractors to celebrate the holiday season with a round of Open House events at seven of the dealership's Ohio branch locations. The events kicked off simultaneously on Dec. 6 at Murphy Tractor & Equipment's new Brunswick, Ohio, location and its Jackson and Vandalia, Ohio, branches.

The dealership's Canton, Painesville and Poland, Ohio, branches followed up with Open House events on Dec. 13 and finished up in Lima, Ohio, on Dec. 20.

Attendees were welcomed to enjoy a catered lunch and door prizes with raffles held for additional prizes at each of the events. The events were held as a way of thanking the dealership's loyal customers and a full contingent of Murphy Tractor & Equipment sales and service personnel were joined by manufacturer representatives to greet and visit with customers at each of the locations.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Murphy Tractor & Equipment is one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealerships with branch locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Along with John Deere construction equipment, the company also offers equipment from ALLU, Diamond Mowers, Eager Beaver Trailers, Harlo, Hitachi, NPK Hydraulic Tools, Peterson Pacific, Rockland Manufacturing, Road Hog, Sakai, Sennebogen, Werk-Brau and others at most of its locations in Ohio. CEG

(L-R): Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Michael Camp welcomes Chris Benedict of CB Excavating & Trucking and Kirk Scheid of Scheid Enterprises, along with Bob Cumberland of Murphy Tractor & Equipment.
Russ Woelke (L), regional sales manager of Towmaster Trailer, joined Neil Recker, regional account manager of Werk-Brau, at Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Brunswick Open House.
Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Ethan Irish (L standing) caught up with Steve and Jerry Apling of Apling Excavating and Trucking along with Timothy Churchill of Churchill Construction at the Brunswick Open House.
Ken Skala (L) and Michael Camp (R) of Murphy Tractor & Equipment caught up with Cleveland Crane & Shovel’s Andrew Forepaugh at the Brunswick Open House.
(L-R): Mike Tube, Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s region product support manager of the Midwest Region, welcomes sister-and-brother team Ashley and Mark Szakacs Jr. of Mark’s Construction at the Brunswick Open House.
(L-R): Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Shawn Vallelonga welcomes Devon and Nathan Hoopes, of GNW Aluminum, to the Canton Branch Open House and thanks them for their purchase of this John Deere 350G excavator.
Chris Mears (standing), Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s Canton branch manager, caught up with (L-R) John Croft & Son Excavating’s Richard Croft, John Croft, Bob Smith and Steve Larson at the Canton Branch Holiday Open House.
Mixing business with pleasure, Murphy Tractor & Equipment’s James Fahlin (L) and Scott Weston, parts manager, stayed busy behind the parts counter welcoming attendees and taking care of their parts needs.
Chris Mears (C), Canton branch manager, felt the Holiday Open House was an excellent opportunity for Evan Robb (L), compact equipment sales manager, and Shawn Vallelonga, territory sales manager, who recently joined the Murphy Tractor & Equipment sales team, to get better acquainted with the dealership’s customers in a relaxed setting.
