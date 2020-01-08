Murphy Tractor & Equipment Hosts Holiday Open Houses

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company welcomed Ohio-area contractors, municipal maintenance employees, farmers and landscape contractors to celebrate the holiday season with a round of Open House events at seven of the dealership's Ohio branch locations. The events kicked off simultaneously on Dec. 6 at Murphy Tractor & Equipment's new Brunswick, Ohio, location and its Jackson and Vandalia, Ohio, branches.

The dealership's Canton, Painesville and Poland, Ohio, branches followed up with Open House events on Dec. 13 and finished up in Lima, Ohio, on Dec. 20.

Attendees were welcomed to enjoy a catered lunch and door prizes with raffles held for additional prizes at each of the events. The events were held as a way of thanking the dealership's loyal customers and a full contingent of Murphy Tractor & Equipment sales and service personnel were joined by manufacturer representatives to greet and visit with customers at each of the locations.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Murphy Tractor & Equipment is one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealerships with branch locations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Along with John Deere construction equipment, the company also offers equipment from ALLU, Diamond Mowers, Eager Beaver Trailers, Harlo, Hitachi, NPK Hydraulic Tools, Peterson Pacific, Rockland Manufacturing, Road Hog, Sakai, Sennebogen, Werk-Brau and others at most of its locations in Ohio. CEG