Murphy Tractor Holds Open House in Park City, Kansas

Tue November 22, 2022 - Midwest Edition #24
CEG


Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. held an open house at its Park City, Kan., location at 5255 N. Deere Rd. on Nov. 11.

Murphy Tractor's latest equipment and technology was on display for customers and team members, and manufacturer representatives were on hand to answer questions. An equipment rodeo, BBQ lunch and dessert truck were just part of the festivities.

The highlight of the event was the chance to view the Vince Lombardi Trophy — the Kansas City Chiefs won two Superbowls, first in 1970 and again in 2020. The trophy was brought courtesy of retired Chiefs' players Mike Bell (defensive end) and John Lohmeyer (defensive tackle/defensive end).

Bell, who was the team's number one draft pick in 1979 played for 12 seasons, retiring in 1991. Lohmeyer was drafted by the Chiefs in 1973 and played four seasons. Both are members of the Kansas City Ambassadors, a group of former KC players who participate in outreach events and support the community with local scholarship programs, charity golf tournaments and other appearances.

For more information, visit murphytractor.com. CEG

Dale Berry (L) and Justin Nulik, both of M&B Dozing, were looking over this John Deere 950K dozer. (CEG photo)
Trenton Yoder of Complete Excavating in Hutchinson, Kan., takes his turn on the John Deere simulator. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Dan Biehler of Don Levy; Deborah Barker of Rush Truck Centers; and Francis Chaplin of Chaplin Dozing. (CEG photo)
(L-R): John Turpin, Jeremy Ervin and Mike Lewis, all of Pearson Construction, take time out of the festivities to have their photo taken with this John Deere 950K dozer. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Joe Hoheisel and Michael Rausch of Garden Plain Township learn about the benefits of the ALLU Transformer from Andy Neff, territory sales manager of ALLU. (CEG photo)
John Deere’s Steven Gibbs (L) and Aaron Dillon of Engcon met up during the open house. (CEG photo)
Lynn Miller (L) of Miller Earthworks talks with Curtis Christiansen of Murphy Tractor. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Colby and Jim Ewertz of Ewertz Excavating and Travis Clinesmith of Murphy Tractor. (CEG photo)
Former Kansas City Chief Mike Bell (L) brought the Lombardi Trophy to the Murphy Tractor open house. Bell played from 1979-91 and his nephew, Blake Bell, is currently playing with the Chiefs. With Bell are Travis Kelly (C) and Dan Heddin of Apex Excavating. (CEG photo)
Jarred Dick (R) of Encore Pavement in Wichita, Kan., holds the Super Bowl trophy, brought by Mike Bell, former Chief’s defensive end and now a Kansas City Ambassador. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Drew Turner of Murphy Tractor talks with Tim Lubbers and Chris Egbert, both of Lubbers Excavating, about this John Deere 644 wheel loader. (CEG photo)




