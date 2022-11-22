Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. held an open house at its Park City, Kan., location at 5255 N. Deere Rd. on Nov. 11.

Murphy Tractor's latest equipment and technology was on display for customers and team members, and manufacturer representatives were on hand to answer questions. An equipment rodeo, BBQ lunch and dessert truck were just part of the festivities.

The highlight of the event was the chance to view the Vince Lombardi Trophy — the Kansas City Chiefs won two Superbowls, first in 1970 and again in 2020. The trophy was brought courtesy of retired Chiefs' players Mike Bell (defensive end) and John Lohmeyer (defensive tackle/defensive end).

Bell, who was the team's number one draft pick in 1979 played for 12 seasons, retiring in 1991. Lohmeyer was drafted by the Chiefs in 1973 and played four seasons. Both are members of the Kansas City Ambassadors, a group of former KC players who participate in outreach events and support the community with local scholarship programs, charity golf tournaments and other appearances.

For more information, visit murphytractor.com. CEG

