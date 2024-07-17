Murphy Tractor held an open house at its facility in Rossford, Ohio, on June 7. Located at 9400 Bass Pro Blvd., the Rossford branch had its grand opening in May 2023.

The Murphy Tractor team welcomed almost 200 guests to the open house, where lunch was provided. Customers and Rossford-area residents joined to see the latest from John Deere Construction Equipment; learn more about Topcon Precision Technology; tour the facility and equipment-filled lot; and to get to know their local Murphy Tractor team.

The company's product lineup is designed to minimize rework, maximize uptime and extend machine life. The Rossford open house provided the perfect opportunity to demo equipment and explore the products, services and support Murphy Tractor offers.

Murphy Tractor's Cincinnati branch also hosted an open house, on June 27, also welcoming customers and their families for tours; hands-on product support; and lunch.

The team takes pride in its ability to share knowledge of John Deere Construction Equipment, Topcon Technology, and its extensive parts, maintenance, service and repair capabilities. Guests at the Cincinnati open house received a special offer of 10 percent off parts (in person) on the day of the event.

For more information on upcoming open house details, visit Murphy Tractor's social media pages: LinkedIn — linkedin.com/company/murphytractor/; Instagram — instagram.com/murphytractor/?hl=en; and Facebook — facebook.com/MurphyTractor/?ref=bookmarks.

