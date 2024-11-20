Murphy Tractor's Park City facility in Kansas has become an official John Deere Certified Rebuild Center, offering customers high-quality machine rebuilds to extend the life of their equipment. The facility is the ninth Murphy location to achieve this certification, providing a range of services to help customers minimize costs and maximize productivity while delivering outstanding service and support.

The Park City, Kan., location of Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. is now an official John Deere Certified Rebuild Center. This thorough dealer certification process ensures that large machine rebuilds are executed to the highest quality standards. To earn certification, Murphy Tractor's Park City team completed a Powertrain rebuild on a 670GP motor grader, replacing all major and critical components and extending the motor grader to a second useful life.

With this milestone, Park City becomes the ninth Murphy Tractor location certified for the rebuild process. Other accredited Murphy locations are in Brunswick and Cincinnati, Ohio; Gering, Des Moines and Omaha, Neb.; Dodge City and Topeka, Kan.; and Kansas City, Mo.

The ReLife Program and rebuild process is about extending machine life to help customers meet their owning and operating cost expectations — without compromising the performance and reliability they expect from the John Deere name.

"A ReLife includes all major powertrain and hydraulic components that will give your machine warranty for an extended period of time," Jordan Heinze, Park City service manager, said. "All other items including hoses, harnesses and electrical components are able to be added during the ReLife process. Park City has the facility and the best team for the job."

Rebuild plans are custom-made to meet the needs of each customer's business. Murphy Tractor's certified technicians thoroughly assess the condition of the machine and provide expert advice on the areas of highest concern. Whether their customers are seeking a full machine rebuild, or just want it to look, feel and function like new, technicians get the job done efficiently and professionally.

A full machine rebuild includes component replacement, parts, discounts, incentives and an extended warranty. Customers work closely with the Murphy team to create a repair plan unique to that machine. Certified technicians conduct a thorough inspection for review to help identify customer needs, wants and options available to stay on schedule and on budget.

No two operations are the same. Murphy Tractor understands its markets' need to minimize costs and maximize productivity with an alternative to buying a whole new machine, while placing high importance on outstanding service, training and support inside and outside the shop.

Murphy Tractor supports entire fleets of equipment, regardless of the make or model. It has a specialist team that has the experience and knowledge to source a wide range of parts to help keep all fleets up and running.

About Murphy Tractor

As one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice in the markets that use the products it represents.

Murphy Tractor was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Park City, Kan. The company has 29 locations throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio. Staffed by more than 650 employees, each location has a full complement of service technicians, field service capabilities, equipment and parts inventories provided by John Deere, Wirtgen, Kleemann, Hamm and Vögele. Murphy Tractor also is a licensed Topcon dealer in Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio.

