MUSKOX has released the T-Tach Torsion attachment, designed to deliver smoother, more efficient operations on uneven ground. First introduced in May 2025, the T-Tach is available to order direct from the company and through MUSKOX's dealer network.

MUSKOX, based in Grand Forks, N.D., has built a reputation for durable, operator-focused equipment. The company's flagship MUSKOX Snowblower line showcases this commitment with back-drag technology, pivoting auger system, glide plates and rubber cutting edges that deliver safer, faster snow removal, according to MUSKOX. The T-Tach builds on that legacy of innovation.

Introducing T-Tach

The T-Tach is a torsion attachment engineered to complement, not replace, the equipment operators already own. It enhances performance and comfort while extending the life of existing implements, according to the company.

Key features include:

• Four independent torsion axles that flex to match uneven terrain, maintaining constant down pressure.

• Noise and vibration reduction, which improves operator comfort and reduces stress on the machine.

• Universal compatibility with any quick-attach plate up to 12,000 lbs., safe at speeds up to 20 mph.

• Enhanced ground contact, providing steadier, more consistent performance for snow removal, grading, scraping and more.

Solving Common Challenges

Operators often face equipment bounce, loss of contact and fatigue when working over uneven surfaces. The T-Tach addresses these issues directly by improving stability and reducing vibration, according to the company. This results in more efficient jobsite operations and less wear on both the operator and the machine. The T-Tach allows users to get more out of their current buckets, blades, snowblowers or other implements — delivering better results without costly equipment replacement, according to MUSKOX.

MUSKOX offers a 30-day risk-free trial, giving operators the chance to experience the benefits before committing.

For more information, visit muskoxmn.com.

