The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) announced the winners of its 2021 Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement utilizing less than 50,000 tons of asphalt.

The winning companies received their awards during NAPA's 2022 annual meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects submitted for a Quality in Construction Award in the General Paving (less than 50,000 tons) category.

"The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors' projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment," said 2021 NAPA Chairman James Winford.

The 2021 winners and their projects, arranged alphabetically, are:

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. of Middletown, Ohio, for various roads in Springboro, Ohio

of Middletown, Ohio, for various roads in Springboro, Ohio Cadillac Asphalt LLC , A CRH Co., of Farmington Hills, Mich., for Grafton Road in Monroe County

, A CRH Co., of Farmington Hills, Mich., for Grafton Road in Monroe County Dunn Construction Co. Inc. of Birmingham, Ala. for the I-65 project in Jefferson County

of Birmingham, Ala. for the I-65 project in Jefferson County Jagoe-Public Co. , of Denton, Texas, for FM 1378 in Collin County

, of Denton, Texas, for FM 1378 in Collin County Payne & Dolan Inc. , a Walbec Group Co., of Gladstone, Mich., for M-94 in Marquette County

, a Walbec Group Co., of Gladstone, Mich., for M-94 in Marquette County Preferred Materials Inc. , A CRH Co. of Tampa, Fla., for 49th Ave. North in Pinellas Park, Fla.

, A CRH Co. of Tampa, Fla., for 49th Ave. North in Pinellas Park, Fla. Rogers Group Inc. , of Columbia, Tenn., for U.S. 64 in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

, of Columbia, Tenn., for U.S. 64 in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. Shelly & Sands Inc. of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 682 and SR 691 in Athens County

of Zanesville, Ohio, for SR 682 and SR 691 in Athens County The Shelly Co. , A CRH Co., of Thornville, Ohio, for Morgan Run Road in Coshocton, Ohio

, A CRH Co., of Thornville, Ohio, for Morgan Run Road in Coshocton, Ohio The Shelly Co., A CRH Co., of Thornville, Ohio, for Winchester Pike in Franklin County

Projects submitted for a Quality in Construction (QIC) Award are evaluated by an independent pavement engineer who assigns each project a numerical score based on how well the contractor met specifications and achieved density on the finished pavement. All pavements that meet a benchmark figure earn the QIC Award.

The Larry H. Lemon Award honors the 10 highest-scoring projects, as determined in the review.

The award is named after Larry Lemon of Haskell Lemon Construction in Oklahoma City. Lemon served faithfully on the NAPA Awards Committee for 18 years, before serving as chairman of the association's board of directors in 2010 prior to his retirement. Lemon was instrumental in the creation of the rating system for the Quality in Construction Awards, which require qualitative analysis using data and test results to determine the winners.

