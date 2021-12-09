James Mitchell

Following the overwhelming approval of voting members in the fall, the National Asphalt Pavement Association's executive committee formally approved revised governing bylaws at its November meeting. The updated bylaws take effect Jan. 1, 2022, establishing a roadmap for engagement at national and regional levels as the industry works to implement the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Primarily, the revised bylaws modernize the association's leadership structure in two distinct ways to generate more input and impact. These include:

1. Streamlining NAPA's board of directors, capping it at 30 members (down from a high of 80 at times), which sets national strategy for the industry and performs oversight and fiduciary duties for the association, and

2. Establishing an advisory council comprised of four geographic regions – Northeast, Southeast, North Central and West – that will feed emerging and important issues to the national body, while supporting national efforts at the regional and local level.

Effectively, these actions empower members and leaders through engagement opportunities and representation, generate greater focus through understanding of key initiatives and industry priorities, encourage grassroots execution through regional leadership, create alignment with State Asphalt Pavement Association (SAPA) partners and reveal a transparent pathway to association leadership, the association said.

"The new board is going to be able to move in a more nimble way and have more succinct conversations about challenges in our industry," said Jim Mitchell, who chaired the Governance Task Force that recommended the bylaw revisions.

"I'm really excited about the two-way conversation between the board and the four new regions, and their opportunity to influence and impact national issues on a regional level," he added.

Separately, in its annual election, voting members approved the incoming 2022–2023 National Officers, who will begin their terms at NAPA's Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz., in January. They are:

Chairman: James (Jim) Mitchell, who has served the association in a leadership capacity since 2017, most recently as first vice chairman. In NAPA's 66-year history, he is the third son of a past chairman to become chairman as well. Mitchell is the president of Superior Paving Corp. in Gainesville, Va.

First Vice Chair: Christian Zimmermann, New England Group president, CRH Americas Materials, Belmont, N.H.

Second Vice Chair: Brady Meldrem, president, Norris Asphalt Paving Co., Ottumwa, Iowa.

Secretary: Patrick Nelson, president & CEO, Lehman-Roberts Company, Memphis, Tenn.

Treasurer: Robert Doucet, president, Barrett Industries, a Colas Co., Morristown, N.J.

To support the incoming national officers, align with the revised bylaws and further advance its national strategy, the association enacted several staffing updates:

Ester C. Magorka is now senior vice president, Industry Promotion & Membership.

Amy Miller is now vice president, Member & Industry Alliances and national director, Asphalt Pavement Alliance.

Ashley N. Jackson is now senior director, Government Affairs & Political Action Committee.

Kelly Kanaras is now director, Industry Promotion.

Michelle Kirk is now manager, Alliances & Awards.

Ebony (Ealey) Curry is now administrative assistant & Diamond coordinator.

The association gathers in person Jan. 23 to 26, 2022, to install the new national officers, share educational and networking opportunities to advance the asphalt pavement industry and IIJA implementation, and hear from keynote speaker Nido Qubein, president of High Point University in North Carolina.

For more information, or to register, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Annual.

