NAPA Statement on the Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation

Mon February 08, 2021 - National Edition
National Asphalt Pavement Association

Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg

NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland issued the following statement on the confirmation of former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 86-13:

"On behalf of the members of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, I want to extend our congratulations to Secretary Buttigieg on the bipartisan vote that confirmed his nomination as our nation's 18th Secretary of Transportation.

"We believe Secretary Buttigieg will bring bold ideas and efforts to modernize our transportation system and, especially, the desire for world-class, drivable highways to the Department of Transportation. We look forward to working with Secretary Buttigieg and his team to pass a surface transportation authorization bill that ensures our highways, roads and bridges are safe, efficient, accessible, environmentally friendly and meet the needs of the American people."

