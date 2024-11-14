National Attachments celebrated its 35th anniversary with a special event at their Maine headquarters, featuring live broadcasts by Howie Carr. Founder Scott Guimond discussed the company's journey, innovative products, and future plans, emphasizing a commitment to staying at the forefront of attachment technology.

CEG photo National Attachments’ world headquarters is located at Old Canal Way, Gorham, Maine.

National Attachments, headquartered in Gorham, Maine, recently celebrated its 35th anniversary by inviting local and out-of-area customers to visit the headquarters, explore hundreds of attachments on display and enjoy a variety of food from local food trucks.

The event's main attraction was a live broadcast by Howie Carr, a nationally recognized conservative radio talk show host.

During the event, Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) interviewed Scott Guimond, the founder of National Attachments, about the company's 35-year journey.

CEG: When and how did you start?

Guimond: I started the company in 1989. I was selling heavy construction equipment for a local dealership, and I was very successful, incorporating modern sales techniques and establishing them as an industrial equipment dealer. Customers would frequently ask me about attachments such as couplers, thumbs and rakes. I saw the potential in attachments early on, realizing the excavator was essentially a base tool.

CEG: Would it be fair to say it was time for excavators to be used like a Swiss Army knife?

Guimond: Exactly. I saw people struggling to do more with just a bucket or using wrecking balls to take down buildings, which wasted time and efficiency. I saw the potential for tremendous growth in the attachments industry and I felt strongly that there was great opportunity if I focused my attention on that aspect of the equipment market.

CEG: You're probably best known for the Nye product. How did that relationship begin?

Guimond: I found them in a small ad with a picture of a heavy-duty excavator bucket, painted red. It was instantly clear that this attachment was unique. I called Nye to see if they had any U.S. representation — they didn't. So, I introduced them to the U.S. market.

CEG: Was Nye your first product offering?

Guimond: We were about two years old when I found Nye. I quickly realized that their products were high-quality, hand-made and extremely durable. We built a relationship to grow both our brands in the U.S., with us having exclusive rights.

CEG: Did Nye offer concrete pulverizers at that time?

Guimond: No, they were mainly making buckets and grapples. We saw market potential and collaborated to develop what became the digital pulverizer and the stump harvester. A client of Mark Nye, president of Nye, needed a pulverizer with a ripper to grab expansion joints in large structures, so we innovated together.

CEG: So, you helped Nye develop the stump harvester?

Guimond: Yes, they had no concept of a stump harvester initially. We introduced the design, and today, Nye's stump harvester is one of the most efficient, durable tools for land clearing. It excavates stumps, clears dirt and rock, and can load into a grinder. It's the Swiss Army knife of land clearing.

CEG: Your wife, Kathy, has been involved since the beginning, right?

Guimond: Yes. She managed all our clerical and financial needs while raising our three children. Today, she essentially acts as our CFO.

CEG: When did you start hiring employees?

Guimond: Around our third or fourth year. Our first hire was a sales rep, but finding the right fit took time. Working with Construction Equipment Guide was pivotal. After launching our first campaign, call volume increased dramatically. The editorial support gave potential clients a real understanding of how our attachments performed in different industries. In almost no time at all our phone was ringing off the hook.

CEG: Can you describe other products you offer?

Guimond: We represent hundreds of companies from around the world, covering everything from forestry to pipeline and municipal applications. There's nothing done with a machine that we don't offer an attachment for. We're always exploring the latest techniques and tools, staying on the cutting edge of attachments for the U.S. market.

CEG: You were involved with the World Trade Center cleanup?

Guimond: Yes. Right after the attacks, I reached out to Mark Nye, and we redirected our grapples in production to Ground Zero. Every customer who had ordered a grapple agreed to help, putting their needs aside. Our grapples worked tirelessly at the site, handling the intense conditions without any failures. We own the trademark "Ground Zero Proven" to reflect their resilience under those extreme conditions.

CEG: What's the biggest attachment you've ever sold?

Guimond: We sold several rotating Nye grapples for 1200 class machines for jetty stone management, valued at about a quarter of a million dollars each

CEG: How did you choose Howie Carr for the anniversary?

Guimond: Howie Carr grew up in Portland Maine contractors up and down the coast listen to him, he was also a great way to connect with our local market. The event was a success, with several hundred attendees, including political candidates. It was a chance to thank our local community and introduce ourselves to potential New England customers.

CEG: What's next for attachments?

Guimond: I believe that we'll see new tools incorporating water, sound and vibration for silent demolition. Europe is driving these innovations, and we're watching closely to bring the right products to North America.

A 10,000 square foot expansion is scheduled for our facility next year.

For more information, visit www.nationalattachments.com. CEG

