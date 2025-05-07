List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    National Equipment Dealers Breaks Ground On New Savannah Branch

    National Equipment Dealers broke ground on a new Savannah branch, set to open in early 2026, replacing their current location. The CEO highlighted their commitment to employees, customer care and community engagement, aiming to replicate this state-of-the-art facility across multiple cities.

    Wed May 07, 2025 - Southeast Edition #10
    CEG


    At the groundbreaking are Dan Rensehausen (L) of NED and Bill Coggins of BCH Construction in Savannah, Ga., the contractor who is building the vertical structure.
    CEG photo
    At the groundbreaking are Dan Rensehausen (L) of NED and Bill Coggins of BCH Construction in Savannah, Ga., the contractor who is building the vertical structure.
    At the groundbreaking are Dan Rensehausen (L) of NED and Bill Coggins of BCH Construction in Savannah, Ga., the contractor who is building the vertical structure.   (CEG photo) Zack Kavanaugh (L), CEO of NED, and Jesse Beasley, president of NED, stand in front of a rendering of the new location.   (CEG photo) (L-R): Members of the Savannah team are Patrick Hoyt, Vincent Forino, Wes Hester, Dale Richbourg, Chris Laidler and David Richardson.   (CEG photo) This Hyundai 300LC-9A excavator with thumb is finishing up the tree removal during the groundbreaking.   (CEG photo) Zack Kavanaugh (fourth from L), CEO of NED, and Jesse Beasley (fifth from L), president of NED, during the ceremonial groundbreaking.   (CEG photo) (L-R): At the Savannah groundbreaking event are Jesse Beasley, Mike Ross and Zack Kavanaugh.   (Hyundai photo)

    National Equipment Dealers (NED) broke ground April 25, 2025, on a new location in the Savannah, Ga. market.

    The facility, which should be open for business in early 2026, is designed to replace the current and much smaller Savannah-Richmond Hill NED facility.

    Zack Kavanaugh, NED's CEO, was on hand at the work site in the Savannah suburb of Bloomingdale along with other company personnel, officials from the city of Bloomingdale, and representatives from Hyundai Construction Equipment, Bell Trucks America and Sakai, three of the dealership's top manufacturers.

    Prior to the actual groundbreaking, Kavanaugh took time to talk about NED and how it does business, why it chose Bloomingdale for its latest branch, and recognize those folks who are helping to make the new dealership a reality.

    NED's parent company is J.J. Taylor Companies of Jupiter, Fla., a third-generation family-owned business that employs approximately 1,300 employees across several different operating companies, of which approximately 450 work for the equipment dealer, he said.

    NED operates 20 dealerships in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Texas. In addition to NED, J.J. Taylor Companies operates a large beer wholesaling business in Florida.

    "We pride ourselves and we run our business based on doing four things," Kavanaugh said. "The first is we want to take really good care of our employees, and we think we do a pretty good job of it. The second is we want to give our customers great care as well, which is why we're building this facility today. The guys who run our current Savannah-Richmond Hill branch today have done an incredible job building this business for us and we are going to construct a new facility that will allow them to service our customers better and grow it for years to come."

    According to Kavanaugh, the new Bloomingdale branch is envisioned as being the first of a series of 12,000-sq.-ft. state-of-the-art facilities that NED plans to develop.

    "This is the first branch NED will build from the ground up," he said. "We're going to replicate the facility that we will have here in Bloomingdale in a number of other cities in the five states in which we operate."

    NED also wants to nurture the partnerships it has cultivated with its equipment manufacturers and help them grow their market, which, he added, is why it builds new and modern branches.

    "And the final thing NED wants to accomplish is become a great member of the communities in which we operate," Kavanaugh said. "We're proud and excited to be coming to Bloomingdale and we look forward to working with all of you to add more value here." CEG




