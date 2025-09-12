The National Equipment League Season Three kicks off with new events, showcasing heavy equipment operators in the construction industry. New competitors like Mike Frey join defending champ Mike Simon. Exciting tournaments and partnerships with Hyundai expand viewership through online channels and apps. Don't miss the action-packed challenges unfolding in Season Three!

National Equipment League photo The NEL is a professional sports league built to showcase the skill and character of heavy equipment operators in the construction industry.

The National Equipment League (NEL) has launched its third season with two events now available to view online, and new apps and channels launching to expand the league's viewership.

The NEL — developed in partnership with Hyundai Construction Equipment North America — is a professional sports league built to showcase the skill and character of heavy equipment operators in the construction industry, and to showcase careers in the construction industry in an entertaining and competitive way. Originally launched in 2024, the league has now held two major tournaments and a qualifying event in the lead-up to its third "season", which will culminate in a champion being crowned just before Utility Expo 2025.

Mike "Dirt Perfect" Simon is the league's defending champion, while longtime contractor and industry media personality Bryan Furnace was the inaugural champion in 2024. Both men return for "Season Three" with Chris "LetsDig18" Guins, Tom "Dirt Ninja" Gardocki, Madisen McCaulley and Mike Frey rounding out the field.

Mike Frey earned his spot by taking second place in the "Diamond Equipment Qualifier" held at Lincoln Park Speedway in June 2025 — he took second place in that competition. First-place winner Dana Bontrager will take place in a future championship tournament.

"From top to bottom it's the most competitive field we've had, and as the league continues to grow, we'll bring in more competitors and events to create more opportunities for these skilled tradespeople to show off their talents and inspire future generations," said Bill Elverman, NEL commissioner. "The audience and the industry have responded positively, and we're now bringing the league to a wider global audience through Roku and Apple, and hosting bigger and better events with great partners like Hyundai."

The first two events of Season Three are now available for viewing on YouTube: The Owner-Operator Challenge and the Ski Loader Slalom. And now, for the first time, the NEL is available on popular streaming platforms with its own app that can be found by searching "National Equipment League" on Roku, and also on all Apple devices by searching "National Equipment League" in the Apple App Store — both for iPhones and tablets, as well as Apple TV. The first two seasons of NEL are available to binge on each platform, while each new episode of season three is being released on each platform at the same time as it debuts on YouTube.

Each event is shot and broadcast like all major professional sports and brings the audience along on a roller coaster of wins, losses, emotions, strategies and complications that deliver legitimate drama over the course of each challenge.

"I've said that NEL mixes the passion of mixed martial arts with the attitude of dirt track racing, and the first two seasons and our inaugural qualifying event, paid off on that," said Elverman. "All while showing the character and camaraderie that exists in the construction industry. There's really nothing like it, and it makes for compelling competition."

Elverman encourages viewers to particularly watch for event three of season three — the Four-in-One Bucket Challenge — which he calls "the best and most entertaining challenge yet" as viewers follow along to see whether Simon retains his title, or if one of the other competitors will rise to the challenge.

Additional promotional partners for NEL include Blue Diamond Attachments, Triple Crown Products, Thunder Creek Equipment and Utility Expo 2025. Each competitor also is sponsored by a construction equipment dealer in the competition. Host sponsors for season three include Diamond Equipment (two competitors), National Equipment Dealers, Ahearn Equipment, Buck & Knobby and Jet City Equipment.

Hyundai to Host Qualifying Event at Utility Expo 2025

Hyundai also announced that it will host the "Hyundai Utility Expo Operator Challenge" at Utility Expo 2025 — the winner of that event will win $1,000 and a slot in the next big NEL championship event. Qualifying will take place in Hyundai's booth at the show (K345) on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 1:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 9:00 a.m. Finals will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Interested participants can sign up to compete in person at the show, and follow along with Hyundai on Facebook for additional information leading up to the show.

"The regional and event-based qualifying structure is something we'll leverage more to bring new blood into the tournaments and to keep growing the audience," said Elverman. "Diamond Equipment in Indiana, for instance, has been a great partner in this, and Hyundai is already planning on something special for ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026.

"There's an inherent competitiveness among equipment operators — they love dissecting problems, they want to know who's better and they love giving it their all and leaving it all out there in an effort to prove that they're the best. We're here to support and amplify that in the interest of growing the construction industry."

