National Pavement Expo Back in Tennessee for 2020 Annual Show

Thu December 26, 2019 - Southeast Edition #1
The National Pavement Expo (NPE) annual show and conference will take place Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
What's new at National Pavement Expo 2020?
Can't decide between sessions? NPE is offering full conference passes to give the ultimate conference experience (passes exclude Leadership Bootcamp). Join your fellow pavement experts in Nashville to check out all that NPE has to offer:
For more information, visit www.nationalpavementexpo.com/ CEG