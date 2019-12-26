--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
National Pavement Expo Back in Tennessee for 2020 Annual Show

Thu December 26, 2019 - Southeast Edition #1
CEG


The National Pavement Expo (NPE) annual show and conference will take place Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

What's new at National Pavement Expo 2020?

  • 55-plus sessions this year, 30 of which are new to the show and specifically tailored to the pavement maintenance industry. All sessions are handpicked by industry peers and are specifically tailored to the pavement maintenance industry.

Can't decide between sessions? NPE is offering full conference passes to give the ultimate conference experience (passes exclude Leadership Bootcamp). Join your fellow pavement experts in Nashville to check out all that NPE has to offer:

  • Round table discussions on Thursday and Friday
  • Innovation Alley designed to showcase the latest products and innovations in pavement maintenance and reconstruction.

For more information, visit www.nationalpavementexpo.com/ CEG



