National Pavement Expo Wraps Up Successful 2022 Event

Thu March 10, 2022 - National Edition #6
CEG


The National Pavement Expo, which was held Feb. 23 to 26 at the Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, N.C., has wrapped up another successful event.

From the preview party through to the final seminar, guests had an opportunity to learn from experts, network with colleagues and learn about the latest industry innovations.

Next year's event is scheduled for Jan. 25 to 27. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R): John Ball of Top Quality Paving in Manchester, N.H., stopped by the LeeBoy booth to see its latest products and to visit with Kristi Harris, Maddie Eaker, Kendra Bell, Brian Hall and Bryce Davis.
Doug Thompson (L) of LeeBoy and Mike Brunson of Roland Machinery in Springfield, Ill., with the NB25, LeeBoy’s three-wheeled self-propelled sweeper.
Ed Ford (L) of LeeBoy showed Martin Steed of Steed Paving in Aiken, S.C., the paver that was specially painted for Seminole Paving in Orlando, Fla.
Jennifer Bishop of Dynapac and Richie Ambrose of National Equipment Dealers (NED) in Columbia, S.C., look over Dynapac’s double drum asphalt rollers.
Weiler’s Tim Drost (R) shows Chuck Barnes of Ohio Cat the P285 mid-range paver for driveways, parking lots and other light commercial projects.
Andy Banas (L) of Bomag and Zach Layman of Smith & Son Seal Coating & Stripping in Dayton, Ohio, look at the BF200 paver Bomag had on display.
Brian Gray (L) of Astec and Jim Hills of Hills Machinery, the Astec dealer of the Carolinas, are in front of the Roadtec RX-505 cold planer. The RX-505 incorporates high-function conveyors as well as automated controls for rpm, water, elevation, load and traction.
Tripp Farrell (L) of Neal, a division of Blastcrete Equipment in Anniston, Ala., and Brent Florence of Smith & Sons Sealcoating in Brookville, Ohio, are shown with the Neal DA350 dual sealcoat applicator.




