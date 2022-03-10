The National Pavement Expo, which was held Feb. 23 to 26 at the Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, N.C., has wrapped up another successful event.

From the preview party through to the final seminar, guests had an opportunity to learn from experts, network with colleagues and learn about the latest industry innovations.

Next year's event is scheduled for Jan. 25 to 27. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories