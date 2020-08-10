National Trench Safety Announces Relocation of Miami, Fla., Operation

NTS completed the relocation of its existing Miami area operation to a new built to suit facility located at 3899 Ravenswood Road located in the City of Dania Beach, which provides direct interstate frontage and is across the interstate from the Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

National Trench Safety LLC (NTS), a Houston-based company specializing in the rental and sales of trench and traffic safety equipment, along with trench and traffic safety engineering, and OSHA-compliant training classes, announced the relocation of its Miami, Fla., area operation.

The new operation features upgraded offices, a new modern training facility and approximately 2 acres of paved storage yard.

"This is an exciting move for the Miami team as well as NTS," said Ron Chilton, president of NTS. "We've worked on this facility relocation for over a year and to see it come to fruition is extremely satisfying as it will provide our Miami team the ability to continue to grow our business.

"When looking for a new location, it was important for us to stay in the general Fort Lauderdale area to be able to service our existing customer base and to obtain interstate frontage so that we could better service our customers.

"We were able to build this branch from the ground up and this will be a showcase branch featuring a large, modern training room which will allow us to expand upon our OSHA compliant training programs.

"With all that has happened in the world over the last few months, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to serving our customers and growing our market share in a sustainable, safe way," Chilton said.

"We have several exciting strategic initiatives that we've focused on since the start of the pandemic and we'll be announcing some other great moves over the coming months."

National Trench Safety operates 34 U.S. branch locations, while also maintaining an international presence with two branch locations in England. This large national footprint allows NTS to provide its national, regional and local market customers a fully integrated, national branch network.

NTS plans to open at least one additional new branch location in 2020 with more to follow in 2021.

For more information, visit www.ntsafety.com.