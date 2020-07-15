Navy Selects Six Firms for $100M Construction Support

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Navy Selects Six Firms for $100M Construction Support

Wed July 15, 2020 - West Edition #15
NAVFAC Southwest



Six companies have won spots on a potential five-year, $100M contract to support the U.S. Navy's construction projects at locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command's Southwest area of operations.

Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers design-build, repair and renovation services for multiples facilities such as administration buildings, aircraft hangars, laboratories and training centers, the Department of Defense said in a recent release.

NAVFAC Southwest received 15 bids for the contract through an online solicitation process set-aside for small businesses and will obligate $30K in fiscal 2020 Navy operations and maintenance funds for the award.

Subsequent task orders will receive funding from the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, according to the DoD notice.

Eighty-four percent of contract work will take place in California and the remaining 16 percent will occur in Arizona through June 2025.

The awardees are:

  • Ahtna-CDM joint venture
  • Bristol Design Build Services
  • Corbara MGS JV
  • Heffler Contracting Group
  • Macro Z Technology
  • Teehee Engineering


Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ARIZONA California U.S. Navy