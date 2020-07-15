Navy Selects Six Firms for $100M Construction Support

Six companies have won spots on a potential five-year, $100M contract to support the U.S. Navy's construction projects at locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command's Southwest area of operations.

Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers design-build, repair and renovation services for multiples facilities such as administration buildings, aircraft hangars, laboratories and training centers, the Department of Defense said in a recent release.

NAVFAC Southwest received 15 bids for the contract through an online solicitation process set-aside for small businesses and will obligate $30K in fiscal 2020 Navy operations and maintenance funds for the award.

Subsequent task orders will receive funding from the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, according to the DoD notice.

Eighty-four percent of contract work will take place in California and the remaining 16 percent will occur in Arizona through June 2025.

The awardees are: