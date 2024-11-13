NCCER has partnered with National FFA and NCAE to introduce an industry-recognized Agricultural Technology construction curriculum. This collaboration aims to provide students enrolled in agricultural education courses with standardized training, industry credentials, and essential skills aligned with industry needs. The partnership will enhance opportunities for FFA members, strengthen agricultural education, and help build a skilled workforce in agriculture and construction industries.

Photo courtesy of NCCER

In the ever-evolving industries of construction and agriculture, three leading organizations recently made their partnership official.

The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the National FFA Organization (FFA) and the National Council for Agricultural Education (NCAE) have joined together to bring industry-recognized curricula and credentials to agricultural education.

Slated for release in early 2025, the new NCCER Agricultural Technology construction curriculum is designed to align with agriculture pathways to provide industry-recognized credentials for students enrolled in agricultural education courses. Developed with support from industry subject matter experts, the revised curriculum offers standardized training and testing, instructor resources, lesson plans, dynamic presentations and an upgraded and interactive learning experience through the NCCERconnect online learning platform.

"Many of today's youth are turning to skilled trades for rewarding careers with professions in construction and agriculture becoming increasingly popular for this ‘toolbelt generation,'" said Boyd Worsham, NCCER president and CEO. "With support from our partners at FFA and NCAE, our new curricula will bring jointly endorsed credentials into high school education and build a strong talent pipeline for the future agriculture and construction workforces."

NCCER's Agriculture Technology is aligned with Agricultural, Food and Natural Resources (AFNR) standards and is intended to serve as a turnkey solution that provides valuable benefits to career and technical education (CTE) programs. The initial three-book series will include critical topics such as construction education and safety, heavy equipment operations and welding. Additional courses for key disciplines will be available in the future.

Learners will earn industry-recognized credentials in both agriculture and construction upon successful completion of the three-semester program.

The FFA plays a pivotal role in preparing youth for successful careers in agriculture and related fields. Through programs centered on leadership, personal growth and career success FFA fosters a skilled, motivated and innovative next generation of agricultural leaders.

"This partnership marks a significant step in expanding opportunities for our members, providing them with industry-valued credentials that open doors in both agriculture and construction," said Scott Stump, National FFA CEO. "By integrating NCCER's expertise with agricultural education, we're helping our members gain practical skills and confidence to excel in these essential industries from high school and beyond."

The NCAE serves school-based agricultural education by providing essential resources and support to stimulate positive growth in middle and high school agricultural education programs throughout the United States.

"Our collaboration with NCCER represents an exciting opportunity to equip students with essential skills and certifications that directly align with industry needs," said Melissa Rekeweg, NCAE's managing director. "Together, we're committed to strengthening agricultural education and empowering students to pursue high-demand, rewarding careers in agriculture and construction. This curriculum will provide real-world skills that can transform students' futures and support vital industries."

For more information, visit https://tracker.pardot.nccer.org/ag-tech

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories