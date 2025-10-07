NDK Scraper, a renowned heavy equipment company, transitions to an ESOP, empowering employees with ownership. Expansion plans aim to boost efficiency and service quality, underscoring a commitment to growth and customer satisfaction in the construction industry.

For more than two decades, NDK Scraper of Spencer, Ohio, has been synonymous with quality and commitment in the heavy equipment industry. What began as a modest operation has grown into a company known for delivering reliable scrapers and customer service to contractors and site developers across the region.

Past: Building On Experience, Dedication

Founded in 2004 by Nick Kostecki, NDK Scraper combined vision, determination and job site insight to modernize operations while preserving its core values. From the outset, NDK became a trusted K-Tec dealer, giving contractors access to a full line of high-performance earthmoving scrapers.

That partnership helped define NDK's reputation for quality equipment solutions and laid the foundation for long-lasting relationships with contractors.

Present: Employee-Owners

NDK is entering an exciting new chapter. The company recently transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), giving employees direct ownership in the business.

This reflects NDK's belief that its people are the heart of its success — when employees have a stake in the company's future, customers benefit from even greater dedication and pride in the work being done.

The NDK team is enthusiastic about the ESOP, knowing their efforts are more directly rewarded.

"Being part of the ESOP makes everyone feel truly invested in NDK's success. When the company grows, we all grow," said an employee.

In addition, NDK is investing in a more than 10,000-sq.-ft. facility expansion featuring new office space, a wash bay, additional service bays, a larger inventory lot and an expanded parts warehouse. These improvements will increase production capacity, speed up service turnaround and enhance efficiency, according to the company.

Future: Growing Together

Looking ahead, NDK is positioning itself for long-term stability. The ESOP ensures the company remains in the hands of those who know it best — its employees — while the new facility expansion supports improved product development, faster delivery and expanded service offerings, including parts restoration.

With a proud history shaped by Kostecki 's leadership, strong employee ownership guiding the present and a focus on growth for the future, NDK Scraper is well-prepared to serve the construction industry for generations to come.

"As we begin this next chapter, I'm proud to see our next generation of employee-owners stepping up as leaders," said Kostecki. "Their energy and commitment to excellence will drive meaningful growth — not just for our company, but for the customers who count on us every day. Together, we're honoring the legacy we've built while embracing new ideas that move our business, and the earthmoving industry, forward."

For more information, visit ndkscrapers.com. CEG

