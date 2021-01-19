Highway 275 from Norfolk to Fremont has long been an identified corridor critical to the economic growth of northeast Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has recognized this corridor as a priority. The passage of the Build Nebraska Act in 2011 followed by the Transportation Innovation Act of 2016 have helped bring NDOT closer to building portions of this important corridor.

NDOT has continued to work with stakeholders in the region and its federal partners to complete the segment between Scribner and West Point. Years of hard work are coming to fruition with final steps of preparing the project for bid in spring of 2021.

"The Highway 275 corridor not only is important to the region, but also to the growth of Nebraska as a whole," said Moe Jamshidi, interim director. "NDOT remains committed to completing this corridor to improve safety and to continue supporting economic growth in the region."

Despite the floods of 2019 and the pandemic of 2020, NDOT continues to work towards advancing the Highway 275 corridor projects as well as other project, which increase safety for the traveling public. The need to set financial priorities in light of changing dynamics is no different than many other organizations across Nebraska in the last couple of years. NDOT continues to balance the needs for Nebraska infrastructure within its budget in a pay as you go basis. Nebraska has benefited from this approach for decades, including the management of its infrastructure system, NDOT said.