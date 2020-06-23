--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
NDOT Shares Fremont Plans

Tue June 23, 2020 - Midwest Edition #13
Nebraska Department of Transportation


(NDOT photo)
(NDOT photo)

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced construction on the Fremont Southeast Beltway could begin as early as July 6 due to financial support from the Fremont community. In 2018, the project was fast tracked and moved from the 2024 construction season to 2020 due to the growing need to improve mobility and support truck traffic associated with economic growth of the region. The award of the contact is the final step in securing a construction schedule for the project.

The acceleration of the project timeline would not have been possible without financial support from the city of Fremont, Dodge County and local businesses. In total, $30 million is being provided by the Fremont community to expand the local infrastructure system to support new and existing regional economic expansion.

"The Fremont Southeast Beltway project is a great example of what we are focusing on at the Department," said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. "Partnering with the local community to build projects that support economic vitality and improve the quality of life for Nebraskans. Without Fremont's partnership and support from Lincoln Premium Poultry this project wouldn't be happening."

NDOT and Fremont agreed upon an initial investment of $20 million based on a projected project cost of around $43 million. Refined estimates for the project confirmed increased construction costs and based upon a bid of $62 million, Fremont, Dodge County, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Wholestone Farms and Fremont Beef agreed to invest an additional $10 million in the project.

For more information, visit dot.nebraska.gov.



