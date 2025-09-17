Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    NED Opens Hyundai Flagship Facility in Caddo Mills, Texas

    National Equipment Dealers (NED) opened a Hyundai flagship facility in Caddo Mills, Texas, focused on customer and employee satisfaction. CEO Zack Kavanaugh emphasized long-term partnerships and growth strategy, highlighting their commitment to Hyundai Construction Equipment and plans for further expansion in Texas.

    September 17, 2025 - West Edition #19

    CEG


    National Equipment Dealers (NED) celebrated the grand opening of its newest facility in Caddo Mills, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting that welcomed customers, employees and community members.

    The event marked the debut of NED's first Hyundai flagship dealership in Texas, a location dedicated solely to Hyundai Construction Equipment.

    The Caddo Mills site is set on five acres and features a 16,000-sq-ft building. CEO Zack Kavanaugh called it "one of the nicest dealerships that we have in our company, a space built to provide employees with a first-class workplace and to deliver an even higher level of service to customers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metro." The opening represents a significant step in NED's strategy to grow its presence in north Texas

    Throughout the event, Kavanaugh emphasized NED's "First Choice" approach.

    "Our goal is to be the first choice for our employees," he said. "That means we give them an enjoyable, safe place to work. We give them great benefits. We give them great pay. And we want them to come work for us and never leave."

    The same approach applies to customers.

    "We don't sell you things. We partner with you to help you grow your business. We don't want short-term customer relationships. We want lifelong customer relationships."

    The Caddo Mills opening represents NED's third in Texas. The company is expanding quickly in the state, with new facilities scheduled to open in Willis, Krugerville and Austin in the near future.

    "We are investing heavily in Texas and, specifically, Houston, DFW and the Austin corridor," Kavanaugh said

    The event also highlighted NED's growing partnership with Hyundai Construction Equipment. Stan Park, president of Hyundai Construction Equipment North America, attended to emphasize the importance of the relationship.

    "We are all in on Hyundai and what they stand for, the principles that they hold, and the vision that they have for growing in this space for years to come," Kavanaugh told attendees.

    As the first single-branded Hyundai facility of its kind in Texas, the Caddo Mills branch shows the depth of that commitment.

    "This is the first facility we're calling a Hyundai flagship facility," Kavanaugh said. "You see our name on the wall and their name. You see no other manufacturers. We believe that they have the strength to be able to support facilities that are single branded."

    The ribbon-cutting closed with a reminder of NED's daily mission.

    "We wake up every day with one goal, and that goal is to figure out how we can provide more value to our customers," Kavanaugh said. "If we can be the dealer that can get to you faster, fix your equipment faster and maintain it at a higher level than our competitors, then we have succeeded." CEG

    The ribbon cutting brought together NED leadership, Hyundai representatives and local supporters to mark the grand opening. (CEG photo)
    The store opening brought together (L-R) Sam Tippit, vice president of CT Excavating; Bill Coles, president of CT Excavating; and Stan Park, president of Hyundai Construction Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Hyundai machines, including the HA30 articulated dump truck, were on display outside NED’s new Caddo Mills dealership. (CEG photo)
    Christian Ko, sales and strategy of Hyundai Construction Equipment (L), and Ryan Durham, operations executive of NED (CEG photo)
    Employees, partners and guests joined together inside the new facility to celebrate the Caddo Mills grand opening. (CEG photo)
    Jay Hoffman (L), service manager of Caddo Mills, and Jesse Beasley, president of NED, welcomed guests to the event. (CEG photo)




