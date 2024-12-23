Nevada DOT awards a $54M contract to Road and Highway Builders for U.S. 50 renovation in Ely, targeting a downtown transformation with improved roadway, drainage, lighting, pedestrian crossings, and complete street design for enhanced accessibility and safety.

Photo courtesy of Nevada Department of Transportation A map of the U.S. 50 Downtown Ely Project.

The Nevada State Board of Transportation in December 2024 approved a $54 million contract to Road and Highway Builders of Reno for a multi-year Nevada Department of Transportation project to transform and reconstruct U.S. 50 (East Aultman Street) through downtown Ely.

The project will reconstruct and improve the highway, which was last fully repaved 30 years ago, with lighter resurfacing 13 years ago.

NDOT secured a $24 million federal RAISE grant to support project construction.

Project construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and continue through 2026. NDOT will work to maintain access to all businesses during construction. NDOT, Road and Highway Builders and business groups will partner to keep the community updated on construction and construction traffic changes.

Beginning by early spring 2025, community members can anticipate intermittent lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays, as well as brief intersection closures on U.S. 50 (Aultman Street), as the following improvements are made between First Street and Bell Avenue and 10th through 15th streets through downtown Ely:

Reconstruct and resurface aging roadway. Nearly 15 in. of aging roadway surface and base will be pulverized and blended with new cement to create a sturdier and more durable roadway base. Six in. of new asphalt will then be placed over the new roadway base for a smoother and safer roadway surface.

From 10th Street to 15th Street: Roadway surface improvements, along with reconstruction of curb, gutter, sidewalk, pedestrian ramps and driveways along this portion of the project. Lane configuration will remain the same with two lanes in each direction.

Drainage, sewer and water improvements will tie into the nearly 2,300 ft. of drainage pipe and channels installed during the first phase of the project, resulting in an improved drainage network to reduce flooding concerns.

Electronic flashing pedestrian crossing signs, known as rapid rectangular flashing beacons, will be installed, allowing pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. These crossings will be at Fifth Street, Ninth Street, East 11th Street and 15th Street.

Upgraded LED roadway lighting will be installed.

Underground conduit line also will be enhanced for better connectivity to roadway cameras, road/weather information systems and more. This also provides the opportunity for early installation of future electrical and communications including fiber optic cables, as part of a broader plan to make high-speed internet more accessible throughout Nevada.

Accessibility improvements will be made to sidewalk ramps.

In addition, there will be complete street renovation from First Street to Bell Avenue:

Between First Street and Bell Avenue, U.S. 50 will be transformed into a "complete streets" design, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left turn lane in the middle. The transformation will help provide safe, comfortable and convenient downtown access for all. A report by Smart Growth America shows that "complete streets" can not only reduce crashes and injuries but can boost employment, economic development, and more. The Federal Highway Administration notes that such transformations can be especially important for rural main streets, where through travel and local access can create traffic safety challenges.

Bicycle lanes and widened and accessible sidewalks will improve mobility for all, particularly with Ely at the crossroads of major statewide bicycle corridors.

Additional, designated on-street parking will enhance ease of business access.

Electronic flashing pedestrian crossing signs will be installed at Fifth and Ninth streets, allowing pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street.

Upgraded, decorative LED roadway lighting, trees and other aesthetic improvements such as welcome signs will create a signature downtown environment. The three welcome signs, decorative pavement, street trees and tile medallions set into the sidewalk representing the cultural heritage of Ely will create a signature main street environment.

The project marks phase two of the Ely Downtown Reconstruction Project. Completed in 2021, the first phase of the project improved the highway and drainage on U.S. 50/East Aultman Street between Bell Avenue and East 10th Street.

