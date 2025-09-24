Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    New Cat MH3295 Material Handler Delivers High Production in Port, Large Scrapyard Applications

    The new Cat MH3295 material handler is designed for high production in ports and scrapyards with a 59.1 ft. reach, 543 hp engine, Cat technology for efficiency and safety and wireless data insights. The premium cab features 360-degree visibility, touchscreen monitor and climate control for operator comfort and productivity.

    September 24, 2025 - National Edition

    Caterpillar


    The new Cat MH3295 material handler
    Caterpillar photo
    The new Cat MH3295 material handler
    The new Cat MH3295 material handler   (Caterpillar photo) Inside the cab, a wide seat adjusts to accommodate operators of all sizes, while the controls are positioned in front of the operator for comfortable machine control.   (Caterpillar photo)

    Built to deliver a long reach required for barge loading/unloading and large scrapyard applications, the new Cat MH3295 material handler will feature a dedicated swing pump for smooth, coordinated movement and a wide track undercarriage for optimum stability and performance. Electrohydraulic controls plus Caterpillar technology help boost productivity on jobs that demand high performance, according to Caterpillar

    "The new MH3295 material handler is based on the rugged and reliable Cat 395 excavator platform, sharing common service parts, but features a purpose-built design for the demands of large scrapyard and port applications to offer consistent operation," said Vincent Migeotte, senior global product consultant of Caterpillar. "Plus, standard technologies like swing assist, cat payload and 2D E-fence help operators to work more efficiently and safely. The new design of the MH3295 is about elevating jobsite performance and delivering long-lasting durability and value."

    High Performance

    The new material handler features an 59.1 ft. reach plus two counterweight configurations to meet job site conditions. Its wide, 15.7 ft. track gauge retracts to a 13.5 ft. width to simplify transport. The wide operating track gauge combines with the undercarriage's 23.6 ft. track length to deliver smooth, stable operation at extended reach.

    Its 543 hp Cat C18 engine meets U.S. EPA Tier IV Final and EU Stage V emission standards and offers reliable operation up to 9,840 ft. above sea level without derating, according to Caterpillar. Operators can match machine performance to the job at hand using three power modes — Power, Smart and Eco — to help save fuel. Giving operators control when needed, an advanced electrohydraulic system helps provide the optimum balance of power and efficiency.

    SmartBoom technology allows the boom to freely travel up and down without using pump flow, enabling operators to focus on stick and attachment movements, according to Caterpillar. A variety of Cat work tool attachments are available to meet a range of material and density types. Valve priority helps operators direct hydraulic pressure and flow where it is needed.

    Integrated Technologies

    Boosting operating efficiency, Cat Payload for the new MH3295 assists operators with achieving precise load targets, helping to eliminate overloading of over-the-road trucks and enabling more accurate production tracking, according to Caterpillar. Real-time weight estimates are displayed in-cab when picking up a material load without swinging.

    Standard swing assist technology automatically stops upper machine rotation at preset points to help operators hit more repetitive swing targets, reduce fuel consumption and improve cycle times, according to Caterpillar. Quickly established, the operator simply swings to a desired stopping point and sets the target using the in-cab monitor or a preset joystick button. When approaching the predefined limit, the machine automatically decelerates and does not allow the stick to travel beyond the set point.

    Leveraging data wirelessly, VisionLink provides actionable insights for the new MH3295 material handler. It allows fleet managers to review equipment data from a desktop or mobile device to help maximize uptime and optimize assets. Dashboards provide machine operating details like hours, location, idle time and fuel use, so informed fleet decisions can be made to help lower costs.

    Standard remote services technologies help the new material handler operate with maximum uptime and efficiency. Remote troubleshoot allows the Cat dealer to diagnose issues remotely without impacting machine performance, so they are resolved quickly with less machine downtime. Updating onboard software without requiring a technician to be present, remote flash enables the company to initiate software updates at a time convenient to the production schedule, increasing overall efficiency, according to Caterpillar.

    Premium Cab

    The material handler's fixed cab riser provides 360-degree visibility and includes floor windows to help improve visibility when loading material. The new premium plus cab design includes small pillars and large windows, plus rearview, left-side and right-side-view cameras to enhance safety while operating. The rear cab door entry design features enclosed stairways and integrated lights to safely access the cab. Wide walkways provide quick, easy and safe access to upper service platform maintenance areas.

    Inside the cab, a wide seat adjusts to accommodate operators of all sizes, while the controls are positioned in front of the operator for comfortable machine control. Accommodating operators of all skill levels, the high-resolution, 10-in. touchscreen monitor presents the job site dashboard in an intuitive format. Productivity applications are displayed on the monitor in grid view to easily read on the go, and touchscreen functionality is programmed to ensure continued job performance without any interruptions, according to Caterpillar.

    Standard cab avoidance assists with evading contact between the work tool attachment and cab, enhancing safety while operating and improving machine longevity, according to Caterpillar. Automatic climate control provides comfortable operating temperatures throughout the shift, and storage compartments are located beneath and behind the seat, plus overhead and in the consoles to stow plenty of gear. Operators can connect personal devices using the standard radio's USB ports and Bluetooth technology.

    For more information, visit cat.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Material Handlers New Products Recycling







