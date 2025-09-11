Condux Tesmec to showcase new stringing equipment at Utility Expo, featuring hydraulic and electric pullers. Inside Sales Manager hints at upcoming product releases for late 2025-26. Attendees can visit booth E403 to explore comprehensive line of stringing equipment and accessories. Visit conduxtesmec.com for more information.

Condux Tesmec photo Condux Tesmec Inc. will display new stringing equipment at Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky., October 7-9th.

Condux Tesmec Inc. will display new stringing equipment at Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky., October 7-9.

Attendees will see Condux Tesmec's comprehensive line of stringing equipment. The line of hydraulic and electric pullers, tensioners, puller-tensioners allows utilities and utility contractors to improve productivity and efficiency, while limiting downtime and improving job site safety, according to the company.

According to Inside Sales Manager Jill Frederick, new product offerings are on the way. She said, "We have several new pullers and puller-tensioners in development that we'll be introducing in late 2025 and early 2026. We will have some of that equipment at Utility Expo including a new and improved underground pulling trailer and bundled helicopter blocks. We also plan on releasing the new equipment catalog for 2025-26 at the show."

Show attendees can visit Condux Tesmec's booth, E403, to see the latest stringing equipment. In addition to overhead stringing applications, Condux Tesmec offers a range of pullers specifically designed for underground pulling applications. Condux Tesmec also offers a line of productivity enhancing accessories, including helicopter blocks, anti-twist rope, reel winders, reel stands and more.

For more information, visit conduxtesmec.com

Today's top stories