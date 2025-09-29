Connecticut awarded $50.5M for high-tech facilities in New Haven, targeting life sciences and quantum tech growth. Investment to boost innovation, job creation in these sectors. Program includes funding for infrastructure, quantum organization, life sciences building, and pedestrian enhancements.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Sept. 26, 2025, that his administration is making a $50.5 million investment in public infrastructure and facilities in downtown New Haven that are targeted toward propelling growth in the life sciences industry and the emerging sector of quantum technologies, setting the stage for a new generation of research, innovation and business and job growth in these sectors.

The investments are included as part of the first grant award made under the state's newly launched Connecticut Innovation Clusters Program, which is administered by the state's Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD).

"Every day in downtown New Haven, workers are developing the cutting-edge research, technologies and products that are changing the world and propelling Connecticut forward as a leader in the fields of life sciences and quantum technologies," Lamont said in a news release. "We want to build on this foundation, encourage new growth and further cement New Haven's reputation as a groundbreaker in these sectors. These targeted investments in the downtown neighborhood's public infrastructure and facilities will enable us to further partner with these businesses and accelerate job growth and more opportunities here in Connecticut."

The funding available for this wide-ranging project will seed the next era of growth in New Haven's downtown innovation district, an existing cluster of world-class expertise in the life sciences that will expand and add new strength in quantum technologies and cross-industry collaborations.

Its components will include:

• The New Haven Innovation Center, a $1.3 million investment to create a 4,500-sq.-ft. "early start" activation space within the downtown area at the 101 College Street development site.

• QuantumCT, a newly established organization that serves as the statewide coordinating body for quantum infrastructure, research, testbed deployment and commercialization. Connecticut will provide $10 million in critical financial support to this nonprofit, convening industry, academia and startups.

• Financing $17.5 million for public infrastructure such as pedestrian-first streetscapes, stormwater management and climate-resilient mobility necessary to support Parcel B, a development that was created following the removal of the Conn. 34 expressway located east of 101 College Street.

• Gap financing totaling $14.5 million to facilitate the development of more than 200,000 sq. ft. of Parcel B, owned by the City of New Haven; and 265 South Orange Street, the Square 10 site (formally the home of the New Haven Coliseum) where a more than 277,000-sq.-ft. life sciences building is planned.

• The Arch Street Bridge and Church Street Promenade, a $4.2 million multi-modal pedestrian corridor connecting Union Station to both New Haven's downtown and Hill neighborhoods via a signature pedestrian arc bridge, linear park and pedestrian/bike promenade.

• BioCT, the voice of Connecticut's bioscience industry, will receive $3 million to activate the cluster with programming designed to bring together civic, academic and business partners within the heart of the district and from across the state.

"The strategic value of this investment is enormous, as we are essentially doubling down on areas where Connecticut already has competitive advantages," said Daniel O'Keefe, DECD commissioner and the state's chief innovation officer. "Supercharging our life sciences and innovation capacity will have far-reaching positive impacts on the state's ability to attract new talent, investment and companies, as well as strengthen our overall competitiveness."

Tech Cluster to Have Impressive Roster of Brain Power

QuantumCT is a newly established nonprofit that serves as the statewide coordinating body for quantum infrastructure, research and commercialization.

The organization is the result of a landmark partnership between Yale, located in New Haven, and the University of Connecticut that was launched in response to the National Science Foundation's Regional Innovation Engines program, which could bring up to $160 million in additional federal investment to the state.

Besides operating its shared-use test-bed facility, QuantumCT also will support venture development and advance workforce development initiatives.

"Being selected for the Innovation Clusters Program affirms the central role QuantumCT will play in shaping Connecticut's future economy," noted QuantumCT CEO Albert M. Green in Lamont's news release. "By bringing together universities, companies and investors, we are creating the infrastructure, talent pipeline and partnerships needed to make Connecticut the place where next-generation industries take root and grow."

Representing 300 member organizations, BioCT's mission is to foster Connecticut's burgeoning life sciences ecosystem and attract entrepreneurs, companies and jobs to the state, according to BioCT CEO Jodie Gillon.

"Our industry is a driving force in the state's economic development, with New Haven at its center," Gillon said. "The innovation cluster further catalyzes a critical mass, marking a pivotal moment for state investment."

Yale University and UConn are central to the success of the cluster.

While Yale brings top research capabilities in quantum science and biomedical innovation, as well as strengths in accelerating entrepreneurship through Yale Ventures, UConn provides expertise in advanced manufacturing, engineering and translational research, and is a key partner in workforce development and commercialization efforts.

Together, these institutions will help drive the cluster's mission to translate research into scalable businesses and jobs.

The Quantum and Bioscience Cluster is a coalition of stakeholders that includes QuantumCT, Yale University, UConn, L&G, Winstanley Enterprises, BioCT and the City of New Haven. Other higher education institutions in the region are also expected to play an active role in the cluster moving forward.

Other Nearby New Haven Projects to Receive Funding

This industry cluster award will reinforce and complement several other state investments in the area, including:

• Brownfield redevelopment grants to clean up and spur projects at the Square 10 sites;

• investment in 101 College Street;

• housing investments at the Orange and State intersection, State Street and near Union Station;

• the CT Community Challenge pedestrian improvements along the State Street corridor;

• community Investment Fund 2030 and Connecticut Department of Housing support for the State Street location of the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen and co-located community health services from the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center; and

• the Connecticut Department of Transportation redevelopment of the Union Station parking lot into a vibrant, mixed-use development anchored by two 16-story towers, designed to bring new housing, retail and jobs.

"New Haven is a growing national hub for life sciences and an innovation ecosystem poised to leverage the promise of quantum computing and technology," Mayor Justin Elicker said. "This $50.5 million investment by the state will help further catalyze New Haven and Connecticut's economic growth and future in these industries, creating new businesses, new jobs and new opportunities for our residents and our city while also growing our tax base.

"With our new BioCity career pathways program, we're also already working to create the pipeline of New Haven students who will enter these fields and take advantage of these future job opportunities in their home town."

The Connecticut Innovation Clusters Program is a $100 million initiative to support the continued growth of critical sectors of the state's economy, including biotechnology, financial and insurance technology and advanced manufacturing in support of the national defense.

The program leverages private and public investment to support the application of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, to accelerate innovation in the state's high-growth industries.

