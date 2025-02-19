List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    New Ditch Witch W8 Hydrovac Boosts Productivity in Urban, Residential Jobs

    The new Ditch Witch W8 hydrovac truck offers powerful suction in a compact design, ideal for urban and residential jobs. It features an 8-in. dig tube, 800 gal. water capacity, and 8 cu.-yd. spoil tank, delivering efficient performance for tight spaces.

    Wed February 19, 2025 - National Edition
    Ditch Witch


    Ditch Witch has introduced the W8 hydrovac truck to provide contractors with a powerful and agile solution for potholing, slot trenching and cleanup tasks in urban and residential environments.
    Ditch Witch photo
    Ditch Witch has introduced the W8 hydrovac truck to provide contractors with a powerful and agile solution for potholing, slot trenching and cleanup tasks in urban and residential environments.

    Ditch Witch has introduced the W8 hydrovac truck to provide contractors with a powerful and agile solution for potholing, slot trenching and cleanup tasks in urban and residential environments.

    The W8 is the latest addition to the Warlock series of truck vacs following the release of the larger W12 in 2023.

    The W8 delivers robust performance and powerful suction capabilities in a compact machine, making it ideal for underground construction professionals, municipalities and utility contractors operating in tight urban areas, according to the manufacturer. With an 8-in. dig tube, 800 gal. of water capacity, and an 8 cu.-yd. spoils tank (1,600 gal.), the W8 offers a 27-in.-Hg vacuum power, the same as the W12.

    "The W8 is designed to provide unmatched versatility and efficiency for contractors working in confined urban and residential spaces," said Chris Thompson, Ditch Witch product manager. "Its compact size and powerful suction capabilities ensure that even the most challenging projects can be completed quickly and safely. From daylighting utilities and performing emergency clean up tasks after storms to urban excavation projects, the W8 is built to handle it all."

    Equipped with user-friendly controls and a streamlined design, the W8 allows operators to complete tasks quickly and efficiently. With its increased maneuverability and tight turning radius, the W8 can improve jobsite efficiency and reduce downtime in urban areas and other job sites with space constraints, according to the company.

    "Its compact design and powerful performance make it an excellent rental option for contractors who need a versatile solution for multiple job sites," said Thompson. "The smaller footprint allows easy navigation through congested urban environments, ensuring optimal productivity for contractors working in populated areas."

    Building on the success of the W12 with features like a PTO-driven engine, dual 600-gal. saddle tanks and 5,000 CFM of vacuum power, Ditch Witch continues to innovate by introducing a model tailored for smaller scale projects.

    "Since the launch of the W12, demand for more power in urban job sites has increased," Thompson said. "The W8 answers that demand, taking everything contractors have loved about the W12 and delivering it in a smaller package. This includes using premium components, which are a hallmark of the Warlock series, to enhance performance and longevity, while increasing uptime and reducing maintenance costs."

    For more information, visit www.ditchwitch.com/vacuum-excavation/#warlock-series.




