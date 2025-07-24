Georgia Tech's new Curran Street Residence Hall nears completion, featuring state-of-the-art amenities for 862 beds. Baptist Collegiate Ministries at UGA launches $67M redevelopment project to revamp ministry hub and student housing.

Georgia Tech photo A formal groundbreaking was held in March, though construction actually launched in 2024.

The first traditional residence hall to be built on Georgia Tech's campus in almost 50 years has reached its maximum height — at least partly.

The south tower of the two-building Curran Street Residence Hall has topped out on the western fringes of the downtown Atlanta campus, according to the Georgia Tech Infrastructure and Sustainability office. The project's north tower has largely topped out, as well, apart from a middle section of that structure.

A formal groundbreaking was held in March, though construction actually launched in 2024, noted Urbanize Atlanta on July 23.

The dormitory project continues a building spree for Georgia Tech that includes the expanded Science Square district, a football stadium expansion and the topped-out Technology Square Phase 3 in the city's Midtown, in addition to smaller projects.

The Curran Street Residence Hall calls for 862 beds spread across eight residential floors for first-year students. Building features — previously described as state-of-the-art — will include a 24-hour automated market, study rooms, e-gaming spaces and a fitness center, Georgia Tech officials have said.

The project has risen from a site along Northside Drive, between Eighth and Ninth streets. It marks the first housing of any sort added on campus since 2005, when the 153-bed Tenth and Home complex opened along 10th Street to accommodate growing family-student and graduate enrollment.

The student living options will join a multitude of new off-campus housing featuring plenty of amenities that have sprouted across Midtown and downtown Atlanta over the past decade.

Prior to the new construction, the property, situated just south of The Interlock project's second phase and the new Stella at Star Metals luxury high-rise, was home to little more than surface parking.

University officials consider the new residential facility to be an important cog in attaining the goals put forward in Georgia Tech's emerging Comprehensive Campus Plan, which could continue to transform multiple areas of the campus grounds. The project was estimated to cost $117 million in 2023 when the University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved it.

The new residence hall will continue to accommodate Georgia Tech's first-year enrollment growth over the next decade, Urbanize Atlanta reported, while also housing students relocated during planned renovations to existing on-campus residential buildings.

All rooms in the 191,000-sq.-ft. building will be made for double-occupancy, with group kitchens, community lounges and collaborative learning spaces generally found elsewhere, according to the university.

The construction schedule calls for opening the new dorms in time for the fall semester in August 2026.

Baptist Collegiate Ministries Upgrading Presence at UGA

In Athens, Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) is moving toward a new chapter at the University of Georgia (UGA), as construction is now under way on a redevelopment project that will reshape the ministry's presence in the heart of the college town.

CCI Real Estate in Atlanta has closed on a $67 million construction loan to support the project. Developed in partnership with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board (GBMB), the new site will include student housing, retail space and gathering areas, all anchored by a revitalized ministry hub for BCM.

According to its website, CCI Real Estate is an investment company that "creates investor value through community transformational and missional impact partnerships and monetizes non-earning fixed assets for municipal and charity organizations."

W. Thomas Hammond, Jr., GBMB's executive director, envisions great potential for the project.

"With over 31,000 students at the University of Georgia, this new facility will enhance our collegiate ministry in every way," Hammond told The Christian Index, based in Alpharetta, Ga. "It will also enable us to move significant resources that were used for maintenance and upkeep to evangelism, missions and discipleship."

Beverly Skinner, GBMB's collegiate catalyst, called the effort a "great step toward the future" for BCM at the university.

"I am so grateful for Georgia Baptists and CCI working together to ensure the long-term future of UGA BCM," she said. "The new building is going to be such a great resource to support the work of evangelizing and discipling UGA students."

Tommy Fountain Jr., BCM campus minister at the university, explained that CCI does not look at the project simply as a financial investment or construction project, but as "an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy of ministry on one of the largest mission fields in the state of Georgia."

The development replaces BCM's longtime facility a block away from the new site, where the ministry has served students since 1961. Once completed, the new eight-story complex will include:

• a total of 243 apartments, with as many as 353 beds;

• a 356-space parking deck;

• a rooftop amenity deck;

• dedicated student gathering areas and office space;

• conference and ministry facilities accommodating more than 500 people; and

• street-level retail, including a coffee shop and fitness center.

Atlanta's New South Construction has been selected as the general contractor. The building project is expected to be completed by June 2027, noted The Christian Index.

GBMB and CCI also are partnering on similar projects at Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern University, where BCM facilities are likewise being redeveloped to create mixed-use spaces for students, ministry gatherings and commercial use.

"As construction begins, there is no question that excitement amongst our students, our local stakeholders and our alumni will increase," Fountain said. "Being able to see dirt being moved and structures going up gives us something to look forward to as we continue mobile ministry this school year."

