A single operator can monitor up to eight GUSS herbicide sprayers in safety.

GUSS Automation has introduced the first and only autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer — Herbicide GUSS, available at select John Deere dealers.

This high-tech herbicide sprayer removes the driver from the vehicle to eliminate exposure to the chemical being sprayed. A single operator can monitor any combination of up to eight GUSS, mini GUSS or Herbicide GUSS sprayers on a laptop computer from the safety of their vehicle.

With growers looking to improve productivity, increase precision and efficiency, reduce operational and overhead costs, and enhance worker safety, Herbicide GUSS is the solution to meet and exceed these needs. Herbicide GUSS uses LIDAR technology to stay in the row. Nine sensors on the sprayer detect, target and spot spray weeds on the orchard floor, which reduces material usage and drift during application. Reducing the amount of material being sprayed increases safety for the operator, environment and food produced.

"The announcement of Herbicide GUSS underscores why we are so excited to have GUSS as part of our High Value Crop solutions portfolio," said Greg Christensen, John Deere marketing manager of 5 Series Tractors and High Value Crops.

"The GUSS team has years and depth of experience in the high-value crop spraying business. They were their own first customers, so they are able to solve true customer needs very quickly. Orchard and vineyard customers in the high-value crop space face many labor, safety and sustainability challenges. GUSS, Mini GUSS and now Herbicide GUSS can help producers overcome these challenges."

Herbicide GUSS is 23.5 ft. long, 6.5 ft. tall and ranges from 8.3 to 19 ft. wide, depending on the boom extension. The hydraulic-controlled, height-adjustable booms accommodate 18- to 22-ft. row spacing and tilt for varying berm sizes. The breakaway booms prevent damage to trees and crops.

"Growers have been asking for an autonomous herbicide machine. We took that concept to the next level by implementing weed detection technology to give the grower a machine that provides immense value. Lower chemical usage helps the grower reduce costs and is a benefit to the environment," said Gary Thompson, COO at GUSS Automation.

