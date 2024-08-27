Photo courtesy of New Holland Agriculture The CR10’s enhanced efficiency is driven by the incorporation of 24 in. twin rotors with Dynamic Feed Roll technology, TwinClean cleaning system, a new drivetrain and elevated precision technology packages.

Heading into the 2025 season, New Holland Agriculture is launching the new CR10 combine, a combine that continues to redefine how farmers lower their total cost of harvesting.

The new CR10 joins the previously launched CR11 and is set to maximize output, minimize grain loss and address operational economics in a platform that features the next generation of harvesting technology.

"This combine shares the same new and innovative architecture and industry-leading features as the recently launched CR11. The CR10 raises the bar for productivity and efficiency to lead the pack in the fastest growing combine class segment in North America," said Curtis Hillen, cash crop segment lead of New Holland Agriculture North America.

"It brings together power with groundbreaking technology to empower farmers with unprecedented capabilities to help reduce their total cost of harvest. All in a combine size that's built to meet the capacity needs of many North American farmers."

Built to Tackle Demanding Harvesting Conditions

At the heart of the CR10 is a powerful 12.9-L FPT Cursor 13 engine, delivering 635 hp. Paired with a substantial 455-bushel grain tank boasting a grain unload rate of 4.5 bushels per second, the CR10 demonstrates high-caliber efficiency during peak harvest periods.

Its extended twin rotors are designed to optimize threshing and separation performance. Coupled with the Dynamic Feed Roll (DFR) system, which accelerates crop flow and evenly distributes it to the longitudinal threshing and separating rotors, the CR10 guarantees high throughput with minimal blockage even in challenging crop conditions like heavy weed pressure and uneven crop maturity.

Taking grain cleaning to new heights, the CR10 features the TwinClean cleaning shoe. This system incorporates two sieve systems and advanced automation sensors that continuously monitor and adjust for even material distribution, ensuring superior grain quality and minimal losses, according to the manufacturer.

Residue management is effortless with the CR10. It has options for either a standard integrated chopper or a premium high hood-mounted fine-chop unit for when premium chop quality and wide spread widths are required. Both configurations are engineered to efficiently handle high volumes of straw and residue. They also are available with the optional IntelliSpread automation feature, which uses radar to sense and automatically adjust to achieve full-width and uniform residue spreading.

The drivetrain on the CR10 features a two-speed hydrostatic transmission. Customers can choose from the SmartTrax hydraulic suspended rubber track technology or a selection of new tire offerings, which includes larger dual sizes and LSW tires that help minimize soil compaction, to customize the CR10 to best fit their operational needs.

The CR10 is compatible with a range of existing and new headers. For direct-cut harvesting, the combine can be equipped with FD2 Series draper headers, including the recently released New Holland FD261 FlexDraper by MacDon.

For corn harvest, the combine is compatible with the current 980C and 9200 Series corn heads, as well as the new 12-row-30 in. and 16-row-30 in. model configurations of the 9200 Series corn heads. These new configurations are built to meet the higher feed rates of the CR10 and CR11 combines and include the industry's largest diameter cross auger to support higher ground speeds and increased crop throughput, according to the manufacturer.

The new 9200 Series corn head is available now for order writing.

New Cab Elevates Comfort, Convenience, Functionality

A redesigned cab is one of the central refinements of the new CR10 with enhanced operator comfort and productivity prioritized. The cabin is equipped with twin IntelliView 12 touchscreen terminals that provide intuitive control over all combine functions. The main monitor on the right-hand console manages and monitors the combine's key controls, while the secondary monitor on the A-pillar is configured for mapping and guidance.

The IntelliView 12 display will be integrated into all new CR Series Twin Rotor combines (CR7.80 to CR11) beginning with model year 2025.

The updated cab employs new-style brake pedals and footpegs, a luxurious steering wheel and premium seats offered in cloth or leather. Its multi-zone climate control system now includes floor-level air ducts for enhanced comfort. Additionally, the Bluetooth radio allows the operator to control the radio and their cell phone using the roof liner's control panel or one of the IntelliView 12 displays.

Externally, new mirrors offer a wider viewing angle and windshield access steps make cleaning the glass easier.

An optional 360-degree view camera configuration is available for the CR10, achieved with multiple cameras mounted around the machine. This complete view provides "eyes" on critical areas of the combine: the rear, grain tank and unloading auger.

Complementing this function is a comprehensive LED lighting package that illuminates the entire work area around the combine for full visibility day or night.

Technology Packages Stacked, Tailored for Farmer's Needs

Precision farming technology is seamlessly integrated into the CR10 with the Core PLM Intelligence package coming standard to meet the diverse needs of today's farming operations.

The Core PLM Intelligence package includes essential features like IntelliSteer auto-guidance and IntelliSense harvest automation, which automatically adjusts combine settings based on the operator's chosen harvest strategy — whether focusing on limited loss, optimal grain quality, maximum capacity or fixed throughput.

For more advanced requirements, the Advanced PLM Intelligence bundle is available. It features higher accuracy PLM3 or RTK guidance solutions, IntelliField in-field vehicle-to-vehicle data sharing and the NutriSense nutrient analysis system.

The new CR10 will be commercially available for the 2025 harvest season in North America.

For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

