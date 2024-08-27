Photo courtesy of New Holland Designed to bridge the gap between mini excavators and larger, more cumbersome machines, the E70D is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications.

New Holland Construction is breaking ground into a new market with the launch of its first midi excavator: the E70D midi excavator.

Designed to bridge the gap between mini excavators and larger, more cumbersome machines, the E70D is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications. From urban construction sites and tight landscaping jobs to agricultural tasks and municipal projects, the E70D delivers exceptional power and versatility in a compact package, according to the manufacturer.

"This machine isn't just about doing the job — it's about transforming how it's done. With its powerful digging force, hydraulic performance and lift capacity and automotive-style cab design, the E70D is set to redefine expectations and bring a new level of performance and efficiency for operators working in agriculture and construction segments," said Dan Kakareka, product manager of New Holland Construction North America.

The Scoop On the E70D Midi Excavator

With its impressive specifications and versatile design, the E70D stands out in the midi excavator category. Weighing in at 16,072 lbs., it strikes the perfect balance between strength and agility. It delivers a dig depth of up to 168.1 in. and a dump height of 180 in. and is engineered for peak performance in a variety of conditions.

Sporting a distinctive monoboom design that ensures enhanced maneuverability, the machine allows operators to navigate tight spaces and challenging job sites with ease. Coupled with a 22.5-gal. fuel tank, the E70D is built for extended operation to minimize downtime and maximize productivity.

The choice between rubber and steel tracks further enhances the E70D's adaptability to different working environments, from urban streets to rough field terrains.

What truly sets the E70D apart is its powerful performance within a compact frame. This excavator is meticulously crafted to excel in confined spaces where larger machines fall short. Ideal for small- to medium-sized construction companies, landscapers, municipalities and farmers, the E70D can handle a variety of tasks with ease — from digging and grading to material handling, according to the manufacturer.

Operators Dig E70D Midi Excavator Features

Safety was a paramount focus during the development of the E70D, which features advanced safety technologies to protect operators and ensure smooth operation. The machine includes LED lights for enhanced visibility, a rearview camera for an improved viewing vantage during operation and excellent cab visibility to provide a clear view of the work area. Backup alarms also come standard, alerting those in the vicinity to the machine's movements.

Inside the cab, operators will enjoy a spacious and comfortable environment, featuring adjustable heated seats and an advanced climate control system designed to keep them comfortable during long hours of operation.

Customization is another highlight of the E70D, allowing users to tailor the machine to their specific needs and preferences. Various attachments are available to suit different tasks, including buckets, augers, breakers, grapples and mulchers. Heavy counterweights of 1,102 lbs. can be added to the machine to enhance lift performance and stability.

Operators also can adjust joystick sensitivity and hydraulic response to match their personal preferences, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation every time.

Incorporating the latest technology, the E70D models come standard with telematics and a five-year advanced subscription to provide real-time tracking, diagnostics and performance monitoring. This connectivity enables owners and operators to stay informed about the machine's status, schedule maintenance and address any issues promptly. The machine also features adjustable controls and an auto-lubrication system, simplifying maintenance and reducing the need for manual intervention.

Meeting current emissions standards, the E70D is powered by a robust four-cylinder 60.2 hp engine and equipped with a reversible fan to maintain optimal cooling and manage dust effectively.

"It's an exciting time to be part of the New Holland Construction family as we enter a completely new product category with the E70D midi excavator. Customers and operators are going to find a machine uniquely built for them and their needs," Kakareka said.

For more information, visit construction.newholland.com.

Today's top stories