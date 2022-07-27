List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

New Holland Construction Teams Up With National Association of Landscape Professionals for Renewal & Remembrance at Lincoln Memorial

Wed July 27, 2022 - National Edition
New Holland


In support of the day of service and project at the Lincoln Memorial, New Holland Construction brought in skid steer loaders and compact track loaders from partner dealer Forrester Farm Equipment to haul and move mulch and materials. (National Association of Landscape Professionals photo)
In support of the day of service and project at the Lincoln Memorial, New Holland Construction brought in skid steer loaders and compact track loaders from partner dealer Forrester Farm Equipment to haul and move mulch and materials. (National Association of Landscape Professionals photo)
In support of the day of service and project at the Lincoln Memorial, New Holland Construction brought in skid steer loaders and compact track loaders from partner dealer Forrester Farm Equipment to haul and move mulch and materials. (National Association of Landscape Professionals photo) During the landscaping process at the memorial, 100 New Holland and other volunteers spread 320 yards of mulch around the full 360 degrees of the Lincoln Memorial. New Holland Construction also provided supplies, including wheelbarrows, rakes, edgers, blowers and safety equipment, for the event. (National Association of Landscape Professionals photo)

The 26th Renewal & Remembrance on July 18, 2022, marked another successful and significant day of service put on by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). Hundreds of volunteers from across the United States traveled to Washington, D.C., including those from New Holland Construction, to participate in the annual event.

This year's event was particularly noteworthy as the NALP, New Holland Construction, the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service joined forces to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial. To commemorate the anniversary, the NALP, New Holland Construction and a team of volunteers created landscape beds around the existing plants that surround the memorial.

"The annual Renewal & Remembrance event is an important day for our industry. We get to play a role in preserving important reminders of history and sacrifice," said Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America. "It's also a day of appreciation, community and reflection that we are privileged to share with our colleagues and neighbors."

In support of the day of service and project at the Lincoln Memorial, New Holland Construction brought in skid steer loaders and compact track loaders from partner dealer Forrester Farm Equipment to haul and move mulch and materials.

During the landscaping process at the memorial, 100 New Holland and other volunteers spread 320 yards of mulch around the full 360 degrees of the Lincoln Memorial. New Holland Construction also provided supplies, including wheelbarrows, rakes, edgers, blowers and safety equipment, for the event. Ultimately, these supplies were donated to the independent landscaping contractors in attendance.

Renewal & Remembrance has been the NALP's signature association event. Each July, lawn care and landscape professionals from across the United States donate their time and expertise to enhance the grounds at the Arlington National Ceremony and Lincoln Memorial.

For more information, visit landscapeprofessionals.org or construction.newholland.com.

During the landscaping process at the memorial, 100 New Holland and other volunteers spread 320 yards of mulch around the full 360 degrees of the Lincoln Memorial. New Holland Construction also provided supplies, including wheelbarrows, rakes, edgers, blowers and safety equipment, for the event. (National Association of Landscape Professionals photo)




Today's top stories

Brosamer & Wall Utilize Unique Concrete On 130-Year-Old Canal

Turner Construction Leads $90M New Huntsville City Hall Project

Tips for Minimizing Impact of Rising Fuel Prices

Beam Global, Volvo CE Announce Partnership to Offer Off-Grid EV Charging Systems With Volvo Electric Construction Equipment

Construction Crews Turn to Dish Soap to Aid Bridge Slide

Seattle Receives $15 Million to Rebuild Three Bridges

PacWest Machinery Opens New Location in Mount Vernon

Sundt-Cannon Begins I-86/I-15 System Interchange Project



 

Read more about...

National Association of Landscape Professionals New Holland Philanthropy






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA