New Holland Construction introduces D-Series mini excavators E42D and E50D embodying power, performance, and comfort for various job sites. Built in-house for durability, flexibility, and operator comfort, boosting efficiency and maneuverability. Fully equipped with advanced features and available attachments, elevating operator experience. Debuting at 2025 Farm Progress Show, these models are now available through dealerships in North America.

New Holland photo The new E42D mini excavator

New Holland Construction announced the release of the D-Series mini excavators.

The new D-Series mini excavators and their first models, the E42D and E50D mini excavators, don't mess around — they're built to elevate every aspect of an excavator operator's game on a job site with power, performance and comfort, according to New Holland.

This series of mini excavators arrives with distinction. For this new series, New Holland Construction has brought the design and manufacturing of its excavator line fully in-house to enhance machine performance, durability and operator experience. The result is a more capable, versatile machine tailored for construction crews, landscapers, utility contractors and municipalities looking to do more with a compact framework, according to New Holland.

"The D-Series represents a new era for New Holland Construction excavators: Built by us, for our customers, with every detail focused on operator experience, performance and job site efficiency," said Dan Kakareka, product manager of New Holland Construction North America. "This is the result of what we heard from customers and operators about what they need in this class size. A machine that works harder, handles better and keeps operators comfortable all day long."

Performance, Job Site Efficiency in Compact Frame

Designed to maneuver across a variety of work sites and tasks, from municipal utility work to agricultural trenching to commercial landscaping, the D-Series delivers performance in tight quarters. With zero tail swing, long arm options, the choice of steel or rubber tracks and a two-way or six-way blade with standard float function, these machines offer serious flexibility across industries and operating environments, according to New Holland.

The E42D and E50D models come equipped with dual auxiliary hydraulic lines and an optional third high-flow line for powering energy-intensive tools like mulchers with precise flow control through the cab's interface.

The D-Series is powered by a Stage V-certified FPT engine, known for durability, low emissions and fuel-saving features like an eco mode, auto idle and a reversible cooling fan to keep radiators clear and engines running at optimal temperatures. For contractors and operators, serviceability is a key component to consider with mini excavators. The D-Series includes a tipping cab/canopy for full hydraulic system access, as well as three large side and rear panels that offer fast access to key service points. This helps crews spend less time on maintenance and more time getting the job done.

Each model arrives ready to run an array of attachments like hammers, compaction plates, grapples and mulchers. In addition, the units are available with factory-installed couplers, buckets and thumbs. The D-Series also comes standard with a free five-year telematics subscription, enabling remote monitoring of machine health, diagnostics and service needs.

Elevating Operator Experience in E42D, E50D Cab

The cab environment is where the D-Series truly sets itself apart. Available with a four-post ROPS/FOPS canopy or a fully enclosed cab, both configurations are packed with comfort and safety features. In the cab, operators will find a fabric pneumatic suspension seat with automatic weight control, height-adjustable armrests, LED lights, manual or automatic climate control, plus six directional vents and intuitive joystick-mounted controls that move with the seat for smoother, more precise operation over uneven terrain.

Additional cab features include a sliding right-side window, overhead-opening front window, radio and speakers, rearview mirrors, front wiper/washer, USB and 12V charging ports and bottle holder. A 7-in. color LCD display provides real-time feedback on coolant and hydraulic oil temperatures, fuel levels, engine RPM, machine hours and DPF regeneration status. Safety-focused details include a rearview camera, control cut-out lever, manual/auto idle settings, RPM hand dial, a 2-in. seat belt, emergency exit hammer and keyed locks common to the ignition.

"We designed the E42D and E50D to deliver every time customers fire them up, but we're not stopping there," said Kakareka. "This is the first step in the evolution of our D-Series mini excavators. More sizes, features and power are on the way as we expand the lineup."

The first D-Series mini excavator making a public appearance will be the E42D at the 2025 Farm Progress Show, August 26-28, in Decatur, Ill. Both the E42D and E50D mini excavators are commercially available now through North America New Holland Construction dealerships.

For more information, visit construction.newholland.com.

