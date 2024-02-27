Photo courtesy of New Holland Across the T8 Series lineup — T8.325, T8.355, T8.385, T8.415 and T8.440 — customers and operators can expect to see a 5-15-rated horsepower increase, depending on the specific model number.

More power, same look and feel. For 2025, New Holland is introducing new model additions to its GENESIS T8 Series with PLM Intelligence that boast greater power.

The newcomers to the T8 Series deliver a surge in horsepower and refined engine control with the same powerful and reliable engine as current T8 Series models.

Across the T8 Series lineup — T8.325, T8.355, T8.385, T8.415 and T8.440 — customers and operators can expect to see a 5-15-rated horsepower increase, depending on the specific model number.

This update was made to help operators better address strenuous tasks and applications like tillage. Equipped with new hydraulic remote valves and couplers, the new lineup of T8 Series tractors draws power from beyond fittings to boost reliability and quality, while optimizing hydraulic power workflow. Engine software enhancements also have been made to maximize output, granting further operational efficiency and improving fuel economy.

"Our customers continue to seek more power and performance from their tractors without having to change the body or framework. In a sense, get stronger without getting bigger," said Ken Paul, product marketing manager, high horsepower tractors of New Holland.

"The result is a new lineup of our GENESIS T8 Series. These new models are designed to deliver greater engine power and elevate fuel economy without compromising the look and feel customers and operators appreciate from current T8 models."

Order writing for the new GENESIS T8 Series tractors will begin in Q2 2024 with delivery starting in Q4.

For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.

