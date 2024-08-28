Photo courtesy of New Holland Agriculture The T7.270 LWB offers farmers a versatile tractor built to handle demanding row crop applications.

New Holland Agriculture has extended the Power Command full powershift transmission as an option for the T7.270 long wheelbase (LWB) tractor.

Built for row crop applications, this tractor offers customers enhanced reliability and power to tackle the heavy load and demands of fieldwork with ease, according to the manufacturer.

"The T7.270 LWB with Power Command transmission is an ideal tractor for customers looking to level up their row crop and field work, as well as seeking an easy to use, versatile and robust machine," said Ken Paul, product marketing manager of CNH. "Up to 19 ratios are available without any break in drive, shifting gears is simple with the push of a button or pulsing the Command Grip handle."

Outstanding Comfort, Productivity, Technology On Board

Operator experience is at the center of the T7 LWB design. New to the tractor are 60-in. tire settings and a quick-hitch frame. Among the many benefits of the machine is the Horizon Ultra cab, the quietest on the market with 66 dBA. It utilizes a front suspension control, hydraulic remote valves featuring decoupler levers and a larger and class-leading fuel tank at 123 gal.

The T7 LWB also offers up to 45-gpm hydraulic capacity for those seeking to tackle the most demanding hydraulic applications and efficient horsepower — fit to handle fieldwork from cultivating to baling to loader work to running up to a 16-row planter.

Integrated into the model are New Holland's advanced PLM Intelligence solutions and digital technologies, enabling customers to maximize the machine's productivity while helping them optimize yield and address input costs. This includes Autoguidance options fit for row crop needs.

Featured in the T7 LWB series are best-in-class tech applications like the IntelliView 12 display, IntelliTurn and Headland Turn Sequencer II, as well as the addition of a GPS trigger activation point. Connected farming packages, which help enhance uptime and machine management with a range of valuable features, are integrated into the tractor's technology architecture.

One of these new features includes IntelliField, a functionality that provides real-time, in-field data sharing capabilities for boundaries, guidance lines and coverage data when multiple machines — up to six — are operating in the same field.

T7 LWB powershift models also feature the exclusive Ground Speed Management II control package. This technology enables the operator to maintain consistently high productivity throughout the working day. The operator can set a tractor target speed — similar to the Auto Command CVT mode — and the tractor will achieve said speed automatically with the lowest engine speed possible, ultimately helping reduce fuel consumption.

Celebratory Model to Mark Anniversary

The T7.270 LWB with Power Command transmission made its North American debut at the 2024 Farm Progress Show, Aug. 27-29, 2024, in Boone, Iowa. It was displayed in a special celebratory design and look to commemorate 60 years since the opening of New Holland's global tractor factory in Basildon, England.

Order writing for the T7 LWB is now available with deliveries to begin October 2024.

For more information, visit www.newholland.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

