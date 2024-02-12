To maximize operator and forage harvester productivity, New Holland is introducing a new UltraFeed pickup head for FR Forage Cruiser self-propelled forage harvesters.

The UltraFeed head, boasting a 13-ft. working width, is specifically designed to handle larger windrows, while facilitating improved crop flow through the crop channel. The new design also optimizes the horsepower and cutterhead capacity of the FR Forage Cruiser to help maximize operator productivity.

"Our engineering team strategically developed the UltraFeed head to increase our FR Forage Cruiser's productivity across diverse crop types," said Josh Harkenrider, commercial hay and forage marketing manager of New Holland. "The ability to modulate and equalize crop flow satisfies the FR's appetite for production."

As part of the new design, a robust belt-driven driveline was incorporated into the UltraFeed head. This new element not only increases capacity and uptime but also extends service life for the head. Its driveline, coupled with a new auger design, smoothens crop flow into the forage harvester's feed rolls, instilling confidence and reliability in the field.

To further optimize crop flow, a large roller windguard has been incorporated. This compresses large swaths ahead of the pickup reel, which is also beneficial in handling light windrows. Additionally, the integration of mesh to the top of the head allows operators to monitor crop flow into their FR Forage Cruiser with optional LED lights enhancing visibility.

To streamline routine maintenance, an optional auto greasing system can be added to the UltraFeed head to significantly reduce maintenance time alongside new tine hardware. This combination ensures operators and their forage harvesters operate at peak productivity every day.

"Extensive testing by the New Holland product validation team of the new UltraFeed pickup head confirmed significant throughput improvements across various crop conditions and cut lengths compared to past units," said Melissa Kelly, livestock and dairy segment lead for New Holland. "With New Holland's heritage in self-propelled forage harvesters, our customers expect optimal machine performance with minimal downtime and maintenance."

Opportunities to See UltraFeed Pickup Header First-Hand

The unveiling of the new UltraFeed pickup head is slotted for World Ag Expo in Tulare, Calif., Feb. 13 to 15, 2024. Show attendees can visit the New Holland booth in the South Exhibits on the corner of South Street and "N" Street. Another opportunity to see the header will be at Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, Aug. 27 to 29, 2024.

For more information, visit www.cnhindustrial.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

