Model year 2025 New Holland FR Forage Cruiser self-propelled forage harvesters are benefiting from multiple upgrades. These new updates include an enhanced cab interior with refined controls and electronics to boost operator comfort and productivity, a new system to significantly reduce the risk of machine overload and blockage, and the CustomSteer system, which speeds up headland turns.

These enhancements, along with the Inspired by Nature styling, can be found on the four-model lineup, from the 544-maximum hp FR550 to the 911-maximum hp FR920.

"These updates are the result of listening to our customers," said Melissa Kelly, product marketing manager of self-propelled forage harvesters and windrowers for New Holland Agriculture North America.

"We're confident these improvements and new features will elevate operator productivity and efficiency, helping them take advantage of optimum harvest windows to produce high-quality silage with ease."

Quieter, Roomier, More Informative Cab

Operators will notice more space, comfort, visibility and noise suppression inside the FR Forage Cruiser's refined cab. The interior space has been optimized for maximum comfort during long days of chopping.

Compared to the previous cab, there's 12.5 percent more floor space, plus 2.36 in. more seat travel and additional storage space. A noise reduction of 2.5dB is the result of dual-layer front and rear windows and greater sound-dampening materials in the floor, headliner and rear wall.

To ensure long days of chopping are comfortable, there are three new operator seat choices and matching instructor seat options. These are paired with a revised right-hand console layout and an upgraded CommandGrip multifunction handle.

"The multifunction handle addresses customer feedback. Specifically with the reduced force required to move it forward and backward, increased travel for more precise control of speed and reduced force to press the buttons," Kelly said.

Along the side of the console, a larger IntelliView IV PLUS touchscreen display replaces the IntelliView IV. The IntelliView IV PLUS has a larger screen (increased from 10.4 in. to 12 in.), more processing power that results in a faster bootup time and improved reactivity and better visibility and legibility in direct sunlight due to enhanced graphics.

This single display is standard, while a second optional display is available and required if managing mapping, guidance and IntelliFill automated trailer filling. For faster reactivity and responsiveness, the complete electronics architecture has been updated throughout the machines.

New Blockage Prevention System

To help operators utilize the full potential of their FR Forage Cruiser, the new blockage detection and prevention system has been developed in-house at New Holland's forage harvester Center of Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium. The first system of its kind in the industry, it is based around a spout-mounted radar sensor that monitors the crop flow leaving the machine, detecting any change in its rate in relation to the forage harvester's forward speed.

Using the system as advised has the potential to reduce blockage and make dense blockage far less likely to occur in the machine with the cleanout and work resumption being far faster. This system also helps less-experienced operators operate with more confidence to ensure they can maximize the output of their FR Forage Cruiser.

CustomSteer Tailors Response for Faster Headland Turns

Already well-proven on other New Holland machines, CustomSteer technology on the FR Forage Cruiser lets the operator set the ratio of the number of steering wheel turns from lock to lock. Three settings are selectable in the IntelliView IV PLUS display. This means swift turns can be made at the headland with minimal movement of the steering wheel, while finer steering movement can be selected for work further in the field and on-road travel. The result is greater operator comfort, swifter operation in the field and maximum precision and safety on the road.

More Precision Technology Features

FR Forage Cruisers feature the latest precision technology developments aimed at delivering innovation that's practical, easy to use and open for all operators. With the updated NutriSense NIR sensor technology, customers can visualize crop nutrient data collected by their machine in an accurate and timely manner, allowing for greater data processing as part of the field and farm management cycle. This is now offered as a factory-installed option and integrated into the new FieldOps farm management web and mobile platform.

FR Forage Cruisers also are eligible for the new Connectivity Included feature, which allows for subscription-free connectivity at no additional cost when buying new equipment. Connectivity Included for FR Forage Cruisers is also compatible with IntelliField. This functionality provides real-time, in-field data sharing capabilities for boundaries, guidance lines and coverage data when multiple machines are operating in the same field. Owners and operators can now transfer data and utilize IntelliField with a one-time subscription.

Reducing Operating Cost

To further solidify the renowned durability of the FR Series Forage Cruiser, updates have been made to the wear parts in the crop flow of the machine. This increases the service life and reduces the cost of ownership for owners of the forage harvester.

New Pro Series Row-Independent Corn Headers

Building on the extensive improvements to the FR Forage Cruiser, New Holland also is launching new Pro Series row-independent corn headers. To meet the needs of every operation, models range from a 6-disc small drum head, designed to cut young, short corn with flexible stems, to a 12-disc big drum head that's ideal for maximum capacity in tall, heavy corn.

The newly designed drum teeth and knife rotor let stalks go deeper into the drum for better feeding. New dividers between drums also reduce the number of plants being pushed over. The removable drum covers allow for better access to clean the drums, while parts commonization increase ease of operation.

