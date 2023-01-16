New Holland's Straddle Tractor Concept and T4K Tractor are winners in the Good Design Award in the Industrial 2022 category. The Good Design Award is presented by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. and each year it honors the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.

The Straddle Tractor Concept was revealed at SITEVI (salon international des équipements et savoir-faire pour les productions vigne-vin, olive et fruits-légumes) 2021 and is a co-production of New Holland Agriculture and Pininfarina, the internationally recognized design house. The concept has been developed in a video, that has been watched thousands of times on New Holland Agriculture channels from users all over the world: the idea was specifically designed to meet the requirements of the narrow vineyards.

The futuristic design developed by Pininfarina combines safety, comfort and technology: it is inspired by the shape of a glass of Champagne — tall, wide at the top and tapering down at the bottom — as an homage to premium wine growers of regions such as Champagne, Médoc and Burgundy.

The cab is completely made by glass, providing the operator with enhanced visibility on the vines and all around and it is angled in the direction of travel, adding dynamism to the design.

The overall exterior look of the machine stands out for the flowing and dynamic automotive-inspired lines. The exposed frame confers a sporty look. The interior features a large single door and rotating seat, with use of wood contributing to the cab's plush, luxurious feel, again reminding of wine barrels.

In keeping with New Holland Agriculture's long standing and ever-growing commitment to all aspects of sustainable agriculture and the brand Clean Energy Leader strategy, the concept has been created as ready for the electric traction, for a future of alternative energies fuelled machines.

New Holland, FPT Industrial T4K Methane Power Tractor

New Holland and FPT Industrial have worked together to create the TK Methane Power vineyard crawler tractor.

Powered by bio-methane, they thus feature a carbon footprint of zero. The tractor has been designed with care in every detail, creating a balance of style and function together with sustainability. This is more than a concept, the tractor has been working in the La Rosa cru Nebbiolo for Barolo grape cultivation area within the Fontanafredda farm in Serralunga d'Alba (CN), where the engines will have the chance to prove their worth on hilly terrain.

In fact, the bio-methane F28 engine that powers the New Holland TK Methane Power vineyard crawler tractor prototype destined for the Fontanafredda farm has a 75 hp capacity with a maximum torque of 330Nm. This means that it can guarantee entirely safe performance directly comparable with that of the diesel model, even on the steepest hills and slippery terrain that characterizes the most prestigious vineyards in the Langhe area, according to the manufacturer.

Conceived as a multi-mission design and to be powered by diesel, and natural gas and with a hybrid system, the FPT Industrial F28 engine was created to be compact, productive and environmentally friendly. In fact, it is capable of meeting all the power, performance and low environmental impact requirements in applications like orchard and vineyard tractors, where small size, and therefore limited bulk, are essential prerequisites.

Carlo Lambro, brand president of New Holland Agriculture, said "The Good Design Award is an institution in terms of prestige and authority in the design sector and it is such a honor and pleasure to see our efforts in terms of good designed recognized by a panel of important experts.

"Italian Design is famous all over the world and we are proud to contribute with outstanding industrial design ideas. We keep investing our energies in creating something that is not only useful, sustainable and functional but also beautiful to see.

"I want to thank Pininfarina design house, FPT Industrial and Fontanafredda for working with us on these projects and a special mention to our internal design teams for the great creative job."

About the Good Design Award

The Good Design Award is the oldest and the most prestigious Awards Program organized worldwide. The emphasis of the GOOD DESIGN program is on quality design of the highest form, function, and aesthetics a standard beyond ordinary consumer products and graphics. The Chicago Athenaeum's GOOD DESIGN program forwards the ideals of a design process that embodies product excellence and endurance and strong public identity.

It is assigned by a jury of distinguished design professionals and leading industry specialists and the award is assigned on criteria established in the original 1950 program for the highest aesthetic in terms of innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, and energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment.

