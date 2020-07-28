--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

New Jersey Plans $95M Project to Improve I-80/Route 15 Congestion

Tue July 28, 2020 - Northeast Edition
New Jersey Herald


The state of New Jersey is seeking public input on a proposed $95 million enterprise it said will improve traffic flow by creating a junction between a heavily congested portion of Route 15 and Interstate 80 in Morris County.

Dubbed the I-80/Route 15 Interchange Improvements project, a portion of the large-scale roadway effort will be located in Rockaway Township, Wharton and Dover.

Commuters traveling on I-80 east wanting to connect to Route 15 south into Wharton — the main access to the Rockaway Townsquare Mall — will exit off a newly constructed ramp, according to the NJDOT's plans.

Sidewalks and curb ramps are expected to be constructed along Route 15 in Wharton, between the intersection of Route 15 south and East Dewey Avenue (near the Costco Wholesale and ShopRite stores) and south to the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Avenue. A pair of traffic signals at those two intersections also would be replaced and improved.

Commuters merging off I-80 east onto Exit 34 for Wharton/North Main Street will have more time to decelerate with a proposed extended deceleration lane, as shown in the NJDOT plans.

The agency is proposing the replacement of four bridges due to their current conditions:

  • The I-80 east span over the former Mt. Hope Mineral Railroad,
  • Route 15 north bridge over the former Mt. Hope Mineral Railroad,
  • Route 15 north structure over the Green Pond Brook and,
  • The Route 15 south bridge over North Main Street.

Two additional bridges also are expected to be widened on I-80.

The New Jersey Historic Preservation Office concurred with the NJDOT that there are no resources in the proposed construction area that are eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

The remnants of two 19th century mines — the Huff Mine and the Mt. Pleasant Mine — are located within or near the construction area. The NJDOT stated that each site was reviewed, and the main structures have been removed. Additionally, the Mt. Pleasant mine has already been disturbed by existing structures, according to the transportation agency.

The NJDOT asked that anyone who may know of potential affects to historic properties, groups (including Native American tribes) or historical objects the construction may cause is urged to contact Amber Cheney with the department's Bureau of Landscape Agriculture and Environmental Solutions at Amber.Cheney@dot.nj.gov.

Once public comment is closed, the next phase will be to finalize the project, which state officials say will take several years. The I-80/route 15 Interchange Improvements project is expected to break ground in Spring 2025 and be completed in roughly four years.

The need for the road work is backed up by the latest U.S. Census data showing more than 54 percent of Sussex County residents commute to work and spend an average of 38 minutes in the car, a number that is 20 percent higher than the state's average commute time of 33 minutes.


 

Read more about...

Bridges Infrastructure New Jersey New Jersey Department of Transportation NJDOT Roadwork