In 1997, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge team members buried a time capsule during the construction of adding a fourth level to the hospital. Recently, Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge leaders and team members unveiled the time capsule during the construction of its new expanded Emergency Department.

"I want to thank Old Bridge mayor Owen Henry and our team members who came out for the unveiling of the time capsule," said Thomas G. Shanahan, chief hospital executive, Raritan Bay Medical Center.

"As we enter into the new normal it's nice to come together and celebrate the history of our hospital as well as looking forward to the future with our new expanded Emergency Department."

The findings in the time capsule were a Bible, newspaper articles, brick of the building, construction hat and 1995 NJ Devils hat.

"We look forward to burying another time capsule later this year with our team members as the construction on our new expanded Emergency Department continues," said William DiStanislao, vice president, operations and executive site director, Raritan Bay Medical Center.

In October 2019, Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge broke ground on its new Emergency Department, a $39 million investment that will encompass 24,000-sq. ft. – more than double the current footprint. The new Emergency Department will provide safer, faster arrivals by adding additional ambulance bays, newly designed pediatric rooms, behavioral health and new on-site technology with equipment that will provide more accurate diagnostics and treatment. In addition, there will be a new concourse that will connect all three buildings together.