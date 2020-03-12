--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
New Komatsu Care Plus Extended Maintenance, Repair Programs Offer National Coverage at All U.S. Distributors

Thu March 12, 2020 - National Edition
Komatsu


Warranty and repair programs in the construction industry can be confusing and unclear. Komatsu's new Komatsu Care Plus and Komatsu Care Plus II programs — launched at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 — aim to change that.

To create consistent coverage across the United States, the Komatsu Care Plus programs provide model-specific detail, outlining maintenance items serviced, repair coverages, program benefits, and terms and conditions. Both programs provide automatic scheduling for maintenance services, genuine parts, certified labor, machine inspections and regular oil sampling. Komatsu Care Plus II also includes Komatsu's premier extended coverage for customers looking for fixed repair costs.

"We developed our Komatsu Care Plus programs to offer a complete end-user solution that is hassle-free for our customers, and still encompasses other services Komatsu provides such as financing, certified labor, genuine parts and telematics," said Felipe Cueva​, manager, Genuine Care. "Through the MyKomatsu interface [Mykomatsu.komatsu], customers have visibility into their machine's program coverage, care report, and service completions. By providing consistent and complete service records, machines will be eligible for the Komatsu Care Certified equipment program allowing customers to request a higher resale value for their equipment."

For more information, visit www.komatsuamerica.com.



