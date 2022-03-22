Mark Rinehart

Cemen Tech is announcing two significant staff changes: Mark Rinehart has been promoted internally to vice president – sales and marketing and Brian Kenoyer has been hired as director of engineering.

The key leadership moves are part of the company's focused effort to grow production and take a technology-first approach to its product design and development.

"Employees are the life-blood of any company," said Connor Deering, CEO and president. "And I want to make sure we're hiring and promoting people to be inspiring, forward-thinking leaders for their employees and the organization as a whole. Mark and Brian are already doing that for us in their new roles."

Mark Rinehart

Rinehart has a deep background in construction technology-related sales, which has been an asset to Cemen Tech's customers as they adopt ACCU-POUR, the company's fleet management software. Prior to joining Cemen Tech, Rinehart worked in various roles for Ziegler Caterpillar, including director of technology, where he managed all construction, agriculture and mining technology for the dealership.

"Our goal is to educate all of construction contractors on the value of volumetric technology and how it can improve their field operations by taking full control of their concrete needs. Cemen Tech, in conjunction with its North American local dealer network, strives to help customers diversify their business and become more vertically integrated," Rinehart said.

Brian Kenoyer

"My goal is for Cemen Tech to design industry leading solutions for customers through sound engineering practices and technology advancements," Kenoyer said.

"I look forward to being part of a team that makes a difference and strives to provide customers the tools to build tomorrow efficiently."

Kenoyer brings to Cemen Tech a methodical, disciplined approach to product R&D, specifically for American markets. Prior to joining Cemen Tech, he served as director of engineering for Fives Landis Corp., a company that serves the aerospace, automotive and energy industries.

For more information, visit www.CemenTech.com.

