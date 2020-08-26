--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

New Maryland Route 355 Bridge Designed to Provide Flood Relief

Wed August 26, 2020 - Northeast Edition
CEG

Placement of concrete for the stem of the north abutment (abutment B) in July 2020. (MDOT photo)
Placement of concrete for the stem of the north abutment (abutment B) in July 2020. (MDOT photo)
Placement of concrete for the stem of the north abutment (abutment B) in July 2020. (MDOT photo) Crews installed and poured concrete for the steel core H-piles for the foundation support of the south abutment in August 2020. (MDOT photo)


Just to the northwest of Washington, D.C., most drivers are all too familiar with brutal traffic on Maryland Route 355, where it's known as Wisconsin Avenue and Rockville Pike.

Where MD Route 355 is known as Frederick Road, drivers can expect temporary stoppages after work ramped up on the construction of a new bridge over Little Bennett Creek in Hyattstown.

The new structure is being built in place of a 93-year-old existing bridge on the two-lane stretch of road near the border between Montgomery and Frederick counties. State highway officials said the old span was still safe for travel but had reached the end of its reliable service life.

The new structure is being erected 3 ft. higher than the old bridge to minimize stream bank erosion when water levels rise along the creek below. In addition, crews also will be redirecting and redesigning 900 ft. of Little Bennett Creek to prevent further erosion, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA). That work will include creating more channels for water to be diverted when the stream swells after heavy rains.

A temporary bridge and roadway, adjacent to the original, is now carrying MD Route 355 traffic during construction.

Concrete General Inc. in Gaithersburg is the prime contractor for the Maryland bridge replacement. The total cost of the project is $10.4 million.

With the job more than 71 percent complete, on Aug. 25, huge precast concrete beams were hauled to the site on flatbed trucks. Periodically, flagging crews are stopping traffic in both directions to enable a crane to remove the beams from the truck and swing them into place. The MDOT SHA said crews will try to keep traffic stops to a minimum wait time.

Daily construction is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m. to minimize delays during afternoon rush hour.

After the bridge beams are in place, Maryland highway officials said construction of the new deck will begin in September.

Recently completed work includes:

  • Crews drilling and installing the steel core H-piles needed for the foundation of the south abutment (Abutment A),
  • Work also was finished on the placement and installation of the concrete footing for Abutment A.
  • Concrete General performed the form work needed for the stem of the south abutment.

According to the MDOT SHA, the bridge construction will continue throughout the fall and winter. If all goes to plan, the estimated completion of the new MD Route 355 bridge will be the late spring of 2020.

Crews installed and poured concrete for the steel core H-piles for the foundation support of the south abutment in August 2020. (MDOT photo)



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges Infrastructure Maryland Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration MDOT