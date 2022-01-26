The approximately $34 million project, which has been under construction since January 2020, is designed to improve safety and traffic flow at one of the city’s busiest traffic interchanges.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), distinguished guests and community members cut the ribbon to officially open the I-25 University Avenue Project. The approximately $34 million project, which has been under construction since January 2020, is designed to improve safety and traffic flow at one of the city's busiest traffic interchanges.

Jerry Paz, chief operations officer of Molzen Corbin, the lead designer on the project, said the project set a new standard for sustainability by recycling demolition materials for use in backfill and construction of mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) retaining walls, use of high-efficiency LED lighting to reduce light scatter and multi-modal enhancement through improvements to the multi-use trail system in the area as well as accommodations on University Avenue for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Trent Doolittle, a Las Cruces native and the district engineer of the NMDOT District One office, said he was very happy to see the project completed. "Before COVID, more than 35,000 vehicles traveled this stretch of I-25 every day. With traffic continuing to ramp back up, this is the perfect time to provide better and safer traffic flow and better connectons to this area of the city."

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, who kicked off the ribbon cutting, praised the project as an example of a true partnership between the NMDOT, the city of Las Cruces and New Mexico State University.

Cindy Vigue, division administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, New Mexico Division, said the project helps ensure the roadway is safe, will continue to support economic growth in Las Cruces, and is also a model for sustainability.

