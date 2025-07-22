Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    New Mexico Town Also Digs Out From Damaging Floods

    The article discusses the devastating floods in Ruidoso, N.M., with three fatalities and recovery efforts ongoing post-2024 wildfires. The town, popular among tourists, faces challenges with flood risks, damaged infrastructure and closures of key attractions like Ruidoso Downs Race Track.

    Tue July 22, 2025 - West Edition #15
    CEG


    A Kubota excavator clears debris dropped by the flooding Rio Ruidoso. Efforts are ongoing to clear streets and restore utilities.
    CEG photo
    A Kubota excavator clears debris dropped by the flooding Rio Ruidoso. Efforts are ongoing to clear streets and restore utilities.
    A Kubota excavator clears debris dropped by the flooding Rio Ruidoso. Efforts are ongoing to clear streets and restore utilities.   (CEG photo) The Davey Tree Expert Co. was contracted to clear trees from utility lines after flooding in Ruidoso, N.M.   (CEG photo) This house sits 20 ft. above the normally quiet waters of the Rio Ruidoso River in Ruidoso, N.M. The river rose more than 25 ft. in just 30 minutes.   (CEG photo) A Volvo wheel loader and Cat excavator work to clear a flooded street in Ruidoso.   (CEG photo) A Hyundai excavator fitted with a grappler attachment performs necessary cleanup work in Ruidoso on July 17. The village experienced flash flooding for several days after the main event on July 8.   (CEG photo) Ruidoso sits at an elevation of nearly 7,000 ft. in the Sacramento Mountains in Lincoln County, N.M. The town is a popular destination for west Texas residents seeking to escape the summer heat. In the background is the Sierra Blanca Peak on the Mescalero Reservation. The peak rises to 12,000 ft.   (CEG photo)

    While the devastating floods in Texas received massive media attention, tragic flooding in neighboring New Mexico received less national coverage.

    For the second year in a row, the mountain village of Ruidoso in south-central New Mexico fell victim to deadly floods. Both years, the flooding was exacerbated by burn scars left by wildfires early in 2024. The most recent flooding resulted in three fatalities.

    Ruidoso is best known as a favorite summer vacation destination for west Texans looking to escape the heat. It also is popular in the winter, boasting the southernmost major ski resort in the United States — Ski Apache.

    Recovery is now underway in the scenic mountain town.

    Excavators, loaders, bucket trucks and motor graders line the streets running from the main tourist area, Sudderth Drive, down to the numerous bridges — what's left of them — over the Rio Ruidoso. The river rose 20 ft. in just more than 30 minutes on July 8, wreaking havoc on a town still recovering from the 2024 disaster.

    During June and July of 2024, the South Fork fire burned nearly 18,000 acres in Ruidoso and destroyed more than 1,400 homes and structures. Flash flooding damage in the following days and weeks was made worse by burn scars left behind by the earlier fires. The scars remain a year later, and so does the heightened risk of flood damage.

    Ruidoso Downs Race Track is a microcosm of the situation faced by the entire area. The 2024 floods forced the closure of the track, which hosts the top quarter horse racing in the country.

    On May 21, the track's Facebook account announced the facility's reopening.

    "The Track is Ready! We're proud to share that the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack has just been hydro-seeded and is looking absolutely stunning," it declared.

    Then, just weeks later, the flooding of July 8 destroyed the track again, forcing the closure for the season. CEG




