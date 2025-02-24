The NCCCO Foundation and NSC collaborated to create an online tool for crane safety, offering tailored hazard controls based on industry feedback and research. Users can select from a range of safety hazards and control options categorized by the Hierarchy of Controls. A webinar is scheduled for March 4, 2025, to discuss implementation strategies.

The NCCCO Foundation and the National Safety Council (NSC), through its Work to Zero initiative, partnered to develop a free online tool to assist companies and individuals using cranes and other load-handling equipment to improve jobsite safety.

The tool offers a list of controls tailored to address the most significant hazardous situations that contribute to serious incidents and fatalities (SIFs) in crane operations. The list was compiled by searching relevant safety literature and collecting feedback from industry experts and practitioners.

"The NCCCO Foundation is excited to provide this new tool to the crane industry along with our friends at the National Safety Council", said T.J. Cantwell, NCCCO Foundation executive director. "Companies and individuals can simply select from a variety of common safety hazards such as fatigue, fall from height, contact with overhead powerlines, equipment overturn/tipping and many more, to produce a variety of control options to help mitigate or eliminate them on the job site."

Each of the controls is categorized according to the Hierarchy of Controls, a method for identifying and ranking approaches to protect workers from hazards including, elimination, substitution, engineering controls, administrative controls and personal protective equipment, allowing users to consider which ones will work best in their unique situations.

The NCCCO Foundation will host a webinar on March 4, 2025, with the National Safety Council and crane safety experts to discuss the tool and how companies implement various controls to prevent common safety hazards.

