New PIRTEK Franchise Supports Booming Alabama Industries

Mon June 07, 2021 - Southeast Edition
PIRTEK


(L-R) are Lance, Traci and Larry Love.
PIRTEK USA, a national service provider for on-site hydraulic and industrial hose replacement and related product retailer, is expanding its presence in Alabama.

The brand recognizes that the area's demand for hydraulic hose services is high due to busy farming, shipping, automotive and other industries. The new franchise, PIRTEK Montgomery, is the third PIRTEK franchise in the state.

PIRTEK USA specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose services through its locations throughout the country. PIRTEK team members are available round-the-clock to provide onsite hydraulic repairs, due to the company's specially equipped mobile service vehicles. These vehicles serve as on-site workshops, complete with the ability to custom fabricate hoses on site.

PIRTEK Montgomery will provide hydraulic and industrial hose replacement services under the company's Tier Two program. This option is centered around on-site mobile service. Under Tier Two, a franchisee stores their inventory in a small warehouse or storage facility and leases two or more vehicles.

Montgomery is the third largest city in Alabama and is centrally located in the state. The area is an ideal shipping center for cotton, dairy and other farm products. Montgomery also boasts a growing automotive industry. All of these industries have a need for the quality hydraulic and industrial hose services that PIRTEK offers. There is not currently another mobile hydraulic repair service offered in Montgomery or the surrounding area, according to PIRTEK.

PIRTEK Montgomery franchise owners, Larry and Traci Love, have 34 years of experience in hydraulics. Larry has worked as a mobile technician, a field trainer and in industrial equipment sales. His vast knowledge will be helpful in the daily operation of the PIRTEK business. According to the owners, "their goal is to operate a successful mobile PIRTEK franchise and eventually grow into a full brick-and-mortar service and supply center within two years."

For more information about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pirtekusafranchise.com/.




