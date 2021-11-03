As one of America’s premier aerospace manufacturers, Boeing is making a $3.5 million donation for the center’s new 40,600-sq.-ft. building, which is designed to permanently house the U.S. Cyber Camp. (Boeing rendering)

Huntsville, Ala.'s U.S. Space & Rocket Center held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new $15 million Space Camp Operations Center expansion in early October.

At the same time, the North Alabama educational space exploration staple announced that it is naming the new facility center for Boeing, a longtime financial supporter of the center.

As one of America's premier aerospace manufacturers, Boeing is making a $3.5 million donation for the center's new 40,600-sq.-ft. building, which is designed to permanently house the U.S. Cyber Camp.

In speaking with Alabama's Yellowhammer News, Rocket Center CEO and Executive Director Kimberly Robinson described the building's components and expressed appreciation to the many donors who made the groundbreaking possible.

"Today is a great day for Huntsville, for the state of Alabama and for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center," she said. "We have broken ground for a wonderful new building that is going to be state-of-the-art, and is going to house 10 classrooms and labs, a 1,000-seat auditorium, and [other] places for our STEM programs."

Boeing's multi-million-dollar donation is the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's single largest contribution to date.

At the groundbreaking Oct. 8, Robinson and Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch Division, each outlined the longstanding partnership which exists between the two entities.

"Our friends at Boeing have been with us since Space Camp began in 1982, and we're honored to partner with them in creating a space that embraces the future of exploration and will inspire generations to come," explained Robinson.

Chilton noted that several of the aerospace giant's engineers are Space Camp graduates.

"The Boeing Company is investing in the U.S. Space and Rocket Center because it provides innovative exposure to STEM-based knowledge and hands-on learning that help students see themselves in the careers of the future," said Chilton.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle told Yellowhammer News of the positive effects the new Space Camp Operations Center will have on advancing the field of STEM in North Alabama.

"Space Camp is kind of our window into the future of what's going to happen in the STEM disciplines," he noted. "As we look at science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM], everything that's taught at space camp is what's going to take us into the future as a community and as a world. It's a great way to enhance education in the North Alabama area."

At the kickoff ceremony, the Rocket Center also announced that it is naming the multi-function lobby of the new operations center in honor of Anthony Loumis, a 13-year-old Space Academy graduate. Funding received from the Allen Foundation contributed to the lobby's creation.

The construction of the operations center's 10 modern classrooms was funded by donations from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the Gary Brukardt Foundation and the Dr. Joyce Neighbors Trust. The educational rooms consist of a robotics lab, rocket propulsion classroom and a STEM lab.

In addition, the Rocket Center also was awarded an economic development grant from the state of Alabama for the facility's construction.

The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, construction is now under way again and is slated to open in March 2023.

Decatur, Ala.-based Fite Building Company is the project's general contractor, with Huntsville's Fuqua and Partners serving as the architect for the Rocket Center's Education Programs Building and Habitat 1 Space Camp dormitory.

