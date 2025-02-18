Tadano's new AC 5.250L-2 all-terrain crane features a 259.2 ft. main boom, self-erecting main boom extensions and a load moment of 736 mt, making it ideal for urban and heavy lift applications.

Tadano photo With the new AC 5.250L-2, Tadano is literally going one better: With its 259.2 ft.-long main boom, this 5-axle machine is at the top of its class. And the maximum main boom extension of 98.4 ft. is also “best in class”, according to Tadano.

With Tadano's new AC 5.250L-2, which features a 259.2 ft.-long main boom, the five-axle machine is a versatile crane. And the maximum main boom extension of 98.4 ft. adds to its versatility.

All available main boom extensions from 19.0 to 98.4 ft. are self-erecting. The available maximum system length of 357.6 ft. makes the compact AC 5.250L-2 ideal for urban applications, such as lifting air conditioning units over obstructions onto tall buildings. In addition, it is suited to the assembly of large tower cranes.

"Our AC 5.250L-2 is also top of the class when it comes to load moment which, at up to 736 mt, is one of the best on the market," said Peter Kleinhans, a Tadano project manager.

The high-load moment is achieved with a working radius of 23 ft., a 44.3 ft.-long main boom and a load weight of 231,920 lbs. In addition, Tadano offers an optional heavy-lift attachment for loads of up to 305,780 lbs. on the short boom with additional sheaves.

Economical use as a taxi crane

Like the basic AC 5.250-2 model, the "main boom long version" also offers multiple transport configurations. The crane with 10 x 6 drive can be moved on cost-effective 16-in. steel wheels on public roads while complying with the 26,500 lbs. axle load limit with a considerable amount of equipment. That includes a 32-t Vario hook block and outriggers with a total weight of less than 132,300 lbs., transport brackets for extensions and up to 550 lbs. of equipment in the rear box.

In compliance with the 36,400 lbs. axle load limit with a total weight of 181,900 lbs., the AC 5.250L-2 can be driven on public roads with a 10 x 8 drive on 16-in. steel wheels. It can not only carry a 35-ton hook block, outriggers and a 39.4 ft. extension including transport brackets, but also 44,100 lbs. of counterweight and up to 1,100 lbs. of equipment in the rear box.

Sophisticated counterweight concept

The AC 5.250L-2 can pick up its maximum counterweight of 176,400 lbs. in three lifts: 109,300 lbs. with a radius of up to 22.3 ft. at a full radius of 360°; two 33,500 lbs. with a radius of up to 42.7 ft. divided into 22,050 lbs.; and 11,500 lbs. for hanging on the right and left of the basic package.

If required, the counterweight can be divided into smaller pieces. For example, the 12,150 lbs. base plate can be picked up from a distance of up to 75.5 ft. in a full radius.

"Thanks to the standard IC-1 Plus crane control system, the possible radius can be increased considerably in certain areas of the slewing angle," Kleinhans said.

Maximum flexibility in transport logistics is ensured by the division of the counterweight, with no element weighing more than 22,050 lbs. That means smaller trucks can be scheduled for transportation if space conditions on the construction site require it.

On board: IC-1 Plus and Surround View

Tadano has equipped the AC 5.250L-2 with a range of standard features that benefit all current cranes in the Tadano AC family.

This includes the IC-1 Plus crane control system. It determines the maximum load capacity of the crane in real time for each boom position depending on the slewing angle of the superstructure. This means that the crane can always use the maximum available capacity -- especially when lifting over the outriggers.

This advantage comes to the forefront when the counterweight is reduced, and the outriggers are not fully extended. The AC 5.250L-2 benefits from this, as its outriggers can be extended asymmetrically in five positions of 0, 25, 50, 75 and 100 percent.

The Surround View camera system is available as an option for the Tadano AC 5.250L-2, making it easier for the crane operator to optimally position the crane on the construction site, according to Tadano. This patented system uses six cameras to display the maximum possible extension widths of the outriggers at the crane's current position in a computer-aided display.

"With Tadano Surround View, the crane operator can see on a display in the cab exactly how he needs to position the crane on the construction site in order to extend all outriggers sufficiently and ensure the required slewing radius," Kleinhans said." This eliminates the need for tedious and time-consuming measuring and trial and error when searching for a location, so that the crane is ready for use more quickly."

The system also helps to better recognize pedestrians and cyclists while on the way to the construction site when turning.

Comfortable and safe workplace

When developing the AC 5.250-2, Tadano did not disregard the needs of the crane operator. The AC 5.250L-2 positions all noise-emitting hydraulic components away from the upper cabin. The amount of space in both cabs ensures a high level of operating comfort. Safety is ensured by access steps, attachment points for the driver's personal safety equipment and a step that can be extended from the undercarriage.

The optional pendant light and a load view camera ensure greater safety during operation. These can be mounted alternately on the boom head and on the extensions so that one system can be used for all configurations. When lifting over interfering edges with an extension, the available repeater is recommended for mounting on the boom head to ensure a wireless connection to the camera.

Ecological and economical in operation

On the engine side, the AC 5.250L-2 has the same drive that already delivers in the AC 5.250-2: The Mercedes-Benz engine with 530 hp output and a maximum torque of 1,917 lb.-ft. ensures decent acceleration and strong lifting performance. The HVO-compliant diesel engine meets the E.U. Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier IV Final requirements.

With Eco Mode, it is also economical: The engine only delivers as much power as the crane needs at any given time, according to Tadano. The corresponding calculations are made via the IC-1 crane control system, which includes a fuel-saving start/stop function. This switches off the crane engine at the touch of a button without deactivating the control software – and the hill start assist.

Conclusion

With the AC 5.250L-2, Tadano has added a variant to the proven AC 5.250-2 basic model, which extends the range of applications of the versatile crane thanks to the 259.2 ft. long main boom. The high load moment of up to 736 mt in combination with the long system length of 357.6 ft. makes this crane an option for many applications where heavy loads have to be lifted to great heights and, thanks to its taxi crane properties, it is also an economical option.

Today's top stories