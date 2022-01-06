An operator loads material into the bed of a 45-ton haul truck using a Komatsu PC490LC-11 excavator at Paragon Site Solutions LLC’s Bretagne job site

Paragon Site Solutions LLC — a full grading and site work contracting company for the Charlotte, N.C., area. — is currently completing work at the Bretagne subdivision. It will take the site from first cut to final grade.

"The Bretagne project is right in our wheelhouse," noted Stephen McCarthy, managing member. "We have self-performed every aspect of the project, except for clearing the vegetation and installing the silt fence. The biggest challenge we've run into with residential projects like Bretagne are the continually shorter schedules to complete the job.

"At the end of the day, we're in the customer service business," added McCarthy. "To meet the shorter schedules and keep our clients happy, we continually search for new ways to increase our efficiency. One way we've been able to do that is through the addition of Komatsu dozers with integrated GPS technology."

Paragon Site Solutions' fleet of Komatsu intelligent Machine Control (iMC) equipment includes D51PXi-24 and D65 dozers. It also utilizes multiple Komatsu D61 dozers, Komatsu excavators ranging from the PC30 to the PC490LC-11, and multiple HAMM rollers.

"The D61 is the most popular dozer in our fleet," McCarthy said. The balance and weight of the machine, hydrostatic drive, slanted nose, and GPS precision allow our operators to use the dozer for bulk earthmoving and fine grading.

"We try to keep a minimum of two dozers equipped with GPS technology on each of our active projects," he continued. "The GPS technology allows our operators to fine grade from the earliest stages of the rough grading process. That means we're able to cut our pads to grade while mass bulk dirt moving, and take roads to finish grade in anticipation of the next crew coming in and working on top of it."

When it comes to bulk earthmoving, Paragon Site Solutions relies on its Komatsu PC490LC-11 excavator.

"The PC490 is part of our production earthmoving and grading crews," commented McCarthy. "We have to move 5,000 to 7,000 cubic yards of dirt a day. The reliability and power of the 490 allows our operators to achieve that level of production day in and day out."

Linder Service Exceptional

"Our number one goal is to make our operators as productive as possible," noted McCarthy. "We prefer newer, well-maintained equipment to minimize operator fatigue. We found that the Komatsu equipment met all our production, maintenance and technological requirements. The complimentary 2-year Komatsu Care maintenance program is an added benefit that improves the ease of maintenance on all of our Komatsu machines."

McCarthy works closely with Linder Industrial Machinery Company and sales representative Bill Cross to add equipment and service the machines.

"Bill is great about answering his phone," said McCarthy. "I've never had to ask him for something twice. The parts and service departments at Linder have been exceptional as well. Their service techs work around our schedule to perform routine maintenance without interrupting our production."

Empower Employees

While McCarthy says Paragon Site Solutions doesn't necessarily need to expand, internal company growth is encouraged. He believes in efficiency in every part of the business, from the machines to the management structure.

"Middle management is the bane of our existence," stated McCarthy. "We try to limit it and empower our people to grow within the company. It's important that everyone understands that we're all equal regardless of what paycheck you make. There's no one that's too good for a shovel. There's nothing that prevents anyone that's using a shovel today from running this company tomorrow if you show the aptitude to do it. It doesn't matter where you came from, where you started.

"It only matters where you end."

(Reprinted with permission from CPI-Linder Link Magazine.)

